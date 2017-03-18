UFC Fight Night 107 Betting Odds Feature Close Call In Main Event

UFC Fight Night 107 is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, March 18th, 2017) from the O2 Arena in London, England. The entire event will stream live on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card will air at 1:30 p.m. ET with nine bouts. The four bout main card kicks off at 5 p.m. ET. A light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and TUF 19 light heavyweight winner Corey Anderson will headline the event while Alan Jouban vs. Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout will co-main event this show. Rounding out the main card is Brad Pickett vs. Marlon Vera in a bantamweight bout (this is Pickett’s retirement bout) and Arnold Allen vs. Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Manuwa is a -145 favorite over Anderson, who is a +125 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Jouban being a +280 underdog against Nelson, who is a -340 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 5 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Jimi Manuwa (-145) vs. Corey Anderson (+125)

Welterweight: Alan Jouban (+280) vs. Gunnar Nelson (-340)

Bantamweight: Brad Pickett (-140) vs. Marlon Vera (+120)

Featherweight: Arnold Allen (+100) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (-120)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Night, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Joseph Duffy (-750) vs. Reza Madadi (+525)

Light Heavyweight: Francimar Barroso (+160) vs. Darren Stewart (-185)

Heavyweight: Timothy Johnson (-175) vs. Daniel Omielanczuk (+155)

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese (-230) vs. Teemu Packalen (+190)

Welterweight: Oluwale Bamgbose (+235) vs. Tom Breese (-275)

Welterweight: Leon Edwards (+120) vs. Vicente Luque (-140)

Bantamweight: Ian Entwistle (+335) vs. Brett Johns (-420)

Middleweight: Scott Askham (-150) vs. Brad Scott (+130)

Female Bantamweight Lina Lansberg (-310) vs. Lucie Pudilova (+255)