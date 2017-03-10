UFC Fight Night 106 Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night 106 takes place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Tho preliminary bouts will air on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET while four bouts will air on FOX Sports at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will consist of six bouts that will air at 10 p.m. ET.

A middleweight bout between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort and The Ultimate Fighter: Team Jones vs. Team Sonnen middleweight winner Kelvin Gastelum will serve as the event headliner. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will fight Gian Villante in the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout, Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg in a flyweight bout, Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau in a female bantamweight bout and Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 106 on Friday morning (March 10, 2017 )and all the fighters made weight. The UFC Fight Night 106 ceremonial weigh-ins take place at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Vitor Belfort (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185)

Mauricio Rua (206) vs. Gian Villante (206)

Edson Barboza (155) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)

Ray Borg (126) vs. Jussier Formiga (126)

Bethe Correia (136) vs. Marion Reneau (135)

Tim Means (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee (156) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (156)

Sergio Moraes (171) vs. Davi Ramos (170)

Joe Soto (135) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Josh Burkman (156) vs. Michel Prazeres (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Rony Jason (146) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (146)

Paulo Borrachinha (185) vs. Garreth McLellan (184)