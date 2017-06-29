UFC Demands Reversal Of Cortney Casey’s Case, Criticizes Commission

Today, the UFC vocalized their extreme displeasure with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), who recently botched Cortney Casey’s most recent drug test.

While Casey initially tested false-positive, the TDLR eventually reversed that finding, but the damage to her reputation had already been done.

The UFC voiced their concerns with athletic commissions nationwide lacking a cohesive testing strategies, imploring them to utilize USADA instead.

Check out the UFC’s official statement on the Casey matter below.