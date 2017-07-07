UFC 213 Weigh-In Results

UFC 213 takes place on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Five bouts including two title bouts will take place on the main card that will air on pay-per-view event at 10 p.m. ET.

The event will be headlined by a UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout between current champion Amanda Nunes and multiple-time muay thai world champion Valentina Shevchenko. The pairing met previously in March 2016 at UFC 196, with Nunes winning by unanimous decision. An interim UFC Middleweight Championship bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight bout, Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout and Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 213 on Friday at noon ET and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Female Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Interim UFC Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero

Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem

Heavyweight: Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk

Welterweight: Brian Camozzi vs. Chad Laprise

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Thiago Santos

Welterweight: Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Rob Font

Featherweight: Cody Stamman vs. Terrion Ware

Light Heavyweight: James Bochnovic vs. Trevin Giles