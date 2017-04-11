UFC 210 Medical Suspensions: Daniel Cormier & Chris Weidman Avoid Long Stints

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 210, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions. The NYSA released the suspensions on Tuesday, and some of the more notable suspensions include UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier being suspended 45 days for his fight against Anthony Johnson, who was suspended for 30 days. Chris Weidman will have to serve a 45-day suspension.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Daniel Cormier was suspended a minimum 45 days pending NYSAC clearance

Anthony Johnson was suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Chris Weidman was suspended a minimum 45 days pending NYSAC clearance

Gegard Mousasi was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period)

Cyntha Calvillo was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period)

Pearl Gonzalez was suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Thiago Alves was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period)

Patrick Cote was suspended 45 days

Will Brooks was suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Charles Oliveira was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period)

Myles Jury was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period)

Mike De La Torre was suspended a minimum 45 days pending NYSAC clearance

Kamaru Usman was suspended 14 days

Sean Strickland was suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Shane Burgos was suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Charles Rosa was suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Patrick Cummins was suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Jan Blachowicz was suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Josh Emmett was suspended a minimum 45 days pending NYSAC clearance

Desmond Green was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period)

Gregor Gillespie was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period)

Andrew Holbrook was suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Katlyn Chookagian was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period)

Irene Aldana was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period)

Jenel Lausa was suspended a minimum 30 days pending NYSAC clearance

Magmoed Biboulatov was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period)

UFC 210 took place on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The prelims aired on UFC Fight Pass with four bouts at 6 p.m. ET and on FOX Sports 1 with four bouts at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.