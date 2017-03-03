UFC 209 Early Weigh-In Results

UFC 209 kicks off live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tomorrow (Sat. March 4, 2017), and what an event the promotion has in store for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans.

The even will co headlined by a rematch of UFC 205’s Fight Of The Night for the welterweight title between champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson, after their initial meeting ended in a majority draw. Our co-main event features an interim lightweight title contest between two of the best 155-pounders of all time in No. 1-ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov and No. 2-ranked Tony Ferguson.

The early weigh-ins took place this morning (Fri. March 2, 2017) and you can check out who made weight here below (keep refreshing page for updates as fighters continue to weigh-in):

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: (C) Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Middleweight: Rashad Evans (185) vs. Dan Kelly

Lightweight: Lando Vannata (156) vs. David Teymur

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt (265)

Prelims (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique

Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Darren Elkins

Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Luke Sanders

Heavyweight: Mark Godbeer vs. Daniel Spitz

UFC Fight Pass Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET):

Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (205) vs. Paul Craig

Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Cooper vs. Cynthia Calvillo (115.5)

Bantamweight: Albert Morales (135.5) vs. Andre Soukhamthath