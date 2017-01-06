Tyron Woodley Explains Why Nick Diaz Turned Down McGregor & Lawler

With UFC 209 coming up on March 4, many were hoping either one or both of the Diaz brothers to fight on the card. Given the significance of their Stockton area code (209), it would seem a no-brainer. Perhaps missing the boat on holding the event in Stockton, the promotion has instead opted for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the past the Diaz brothers have stated they wouldn’t fight on the same card together, so already the possibility is halved. Adding to the negative chances of seeing a Diaz on the UFC 209 card is, once again, money.

Recently Nate Diaz said he would not answer the UFC’s call for less than $20 million. Since defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 196, the younger Diaz brother has massive drawing power. This is a far cry from UFC president Dana White’s assessment of Nate not being a ‘needle mover.’ After Nick Diaz’s Nevada suspension got lifted in October, and he soon after paid the remainder of his fine, it was expected he’d be returning to the octagon. If recent reports are anything to go by, it’s far from a done deal.

Where You At Dana?

Joe Rogan first commented on Nick Diaz turning down a rematch with Robbie Lawler at UFC 209. Further discussing this point, current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley had the following to say via MMAMania.com:

“I just asked Nick. I saw Nick in a night club. We hosted a party at Hakkasan. I was with TJ and Demetrious Johnson and Cody Garbrandt hosted his party there. So I see Nick Diaz there and went up and asked him. It is not like Nick is scared of fighting you know,” Woodley said laughing. “He’s not scared to fight me or Robbie or Conor McGregor. Nick wants to get paid man. He’s held out in the past and it has worked out in his favor. He went out there and fought Anderson Silva for close to a million bucks. He knows that he pushes the needle. Plus there is a card, 209, so he understands what he is worth to that card. So I can’t knock him for that. It’s more of a situation of him wanting to get paid.”

The report also states Conor McGregor was also turned down by Nick Diaz, although an event was not listed. Woodley continues, admitting Diaz is a bigger draw in terms of popularity:

Legendary Status

“This is the honest truth man. I can sit here an act like I am Bruce Almighty but Nick Diaz is a bigger draw than me,” said Woodley. “He is a bigger name than me. Me fighting him and me wanting to fight Nick is because I recognize and realize that I am the world champion but Nick Diaz is a legend. He has had to fight the guys like Diego Sanchez, Paul Daley and Frank Shamrock. He has had to have wars with Georges and BJ Penn to get his name to where it is. So all I am trying to do is fight the Robbie Lawler’s, fight the Nick Diaz’s , GSP’s and Conor McGregor’s so that I can become a name that enters in to the legend category. Then people will want to fight me for the same reason I want to fight Nick. That’s all it is. There is nothing personal. I respect him as a fighter.”

There you have it. Are the UFC being too tight with the purse strings, or do the Diaz brothers want too much to fight? Honestly, after fighting for so long and becoming such a huge draw, the promotion needs to pay guys like the Diaz bros. Will they? That remains to be seen.