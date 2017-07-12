Twitter Reacts To Mayweather vs. McGregor Toronto Press Conference

Another Mayweather vs. McGregor press conference, another night of antics. The Toronto stop on their international tour did not disappoint.

This time around, McGregor appeared to be better prepared than the first go-around in Los Angeles. Like the first press conference, the two had the chance to give a speech, something the UFC star was unprepared for on Monday.

But as the press conference commenced, McGregor eventually controlled the microphone, which was not cut off as it was in Los Angeles.

The tour continues in Brooklyn on Thursday and London on Saturday.

Believe it or not, Conor’s generally mild-mannered coach John Kavanaugh was perhaps the most vicious in his response.

The rest of the fight world also took to Twitter to react to this traveling show; check out what they had to say right here!

Conor just buried floyd #maymacworldtour — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 12, 2017

Hahha now it has begun ! #MayweatherVsMcGregor — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) July 12, 2017

he should have stuck to hitting girls and running strip clubs. he's awoken a dark dark animal that he's only met in his worst nightmares. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 12, 2017

Oh shit!! @TheNotoriousMMA just crushed it in his Toronto speech! Excited to see how @FloydMayweather comes back!@ufc #MayweatherVsMcGregor — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 12, 2017

This is pure gold. Mayweather getting roasted #MayweatherMcGregor — Scott Holtzman (@HotSauceHoltzy) July 12, 2017

Watch today @TheNotoriousMMA will shine!!! They addressed the mics. He will shine today!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 12, 2017

Day #2 to the notorious king @TheNotoriousMMA now @SHOsports is getting what they're paying for. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 12, 2017