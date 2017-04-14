Twitter Beef Sparks Off Between Daniel Cormier & Jimi Manuwa

Daniel Cormier versus Jimi Manuwa is apparently a thing.

The light heavyweight champion comes off of his second successful title defense this past weekend when he submitted the now-retired Anthony Johnson in the second round of their UFC 210 main event meeting on pay-per-view (PPV). A few words were exchanged between Cormier and No. 3-ranked Jimi Manuwa after the contest to set up a potential fight, and the back-and-forth continued earlier today (Fri. April 14, 2017) on Twitter.

Manuwa posted a picture with UFC President Dana White on Twitter saying that the UFC boss knows he’s coming for 205-pound gold, and tagged Cormier in the Tweet. It got a bit heated from there:

U better keep my name out of your mouth homie. Dana would be sending a lamb to slaughter. Btw nice white shorts! https://t.co/S7YdRuENq0 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 14, 2017

@dc_mma Haha. Or what? U and I know ur not gonna do anything. Real recognise real brother. We will fight!! U will go to sleep. Ur a nice guy really — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 14, 2017

U don't believe u will knock me out Jimi come on. But it's ok u can spend a few months at the top during the build up. But that's all u get https://t.co/m71ZnHkqrj — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 14, 2017

In a thin light heavyweight division Manuwa very well could be the next challenger for ‘DC’s’ throne, as he comes off of back-to-back victories over the likes of Ovince Saint Preux and Corey Anderson – winning both by knockout. Having only lost two fights in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career to the 205-pound division’s elite Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Johnson, ‘The Poster Boy’ seems ready to test the division’s best once again.

Cormier won the 205-pound strap back in May of 2015 by defeating Anthony Johnson at their initial meeting in the main event of UFC 187. Former champ Jon Jones was forced to relinquish his title due to legal issues out of competition, opening the door for the former Olympian to jump in and takeover championship duties with a third-round submission of ‘Rumble’.

Jones was once scheduled to return to action against Cormier at UFC 200 in his attempt to win back the undisputed light heavyweight belt, but was removed from the card just days out from the fight after being flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). ‘Bones’ was subsequently handed a one-year suspension which is set to expire in July, and could be looking at an immediate title shot upon his return.

With Jones nearing a possible return from suspension, does Manuwa have a realistic opportunity at a title shot?