Siyar Bahadurzada Obliterates Rob Wilkinson In Rotterdam Return

Round 1:

Wilkinson opens up with a leg kick and Bahadurzada faints a right hand in response. A body kick lands for Wilkinson, who has a high-kick caught before scrambling back up to his feet. Wilkinson tries to come inside but eats a nice shot from Bahadurzada. Wilkinson lands a nice left hand moving backwards as Bahadurzada rushes inside. A nice combo lands for Bahadurzada but Wilkinson responds with a side kick to the body.

Wilkinson gets a takedown but Bahadurzada is right back up, however, Wilkinson continues his pressure by leaning on Bahadurzada against the cage. The pair disengage and a left hook lands for Bahadurzada on the way out. A hard body kick lands for Bahadurzada and as Wilkinson drops down for a takedown Bahadurzada locks in a D’Arce Choke.

After a scramble, Wilkinson is able to free himself from the choke and presses Bahadurzada against the cage again. Another huge takedown from Wilkinson lands again but Bahadurzada again gets back up to his feet and tries to fight off the back clinch. The round ends with a huge knee landing from Wilkinson to Bahadurzada’s head.

Round 2:

Wilkinson overextends on a lead hook and loses balance, Bahadurzada tries to capitalize with a big shot but misses. Excellent head movement being shown from Wilkinson, but Bahadurzada is able to land a nice straight down the middle. A clean right hand lands for Wilkinson but Bahadurzada eats it. A high-kick lands for Bahadurzada and he follows it up with a huge overhand right that seems to wobble Wilkinson for a bit.

Bahadurzada walks down and eats a jab and stuffs a takedown. A huge combo lands for Bahadurzadathat drops Wilkinson. He gets back to his feet but is badly wobbled before falling again. Bahadurzada continues to pour on the strikes and knocks down Wilkinson again. After a huge hook from Bahadurzada, the ref steps in to halt the action. Excellent performance from Bahadurzada.

Official Result: Siyar Bahadurzada def. Rob Wilkinson via R2 TKO (punches, 3:10)