Sage Northcutt’s Latest ‘UFC Return’ Confirmed

The ever-elusive Sage Northcutt has a fight scheduled in the books after nearly a year on the sidelines. Again.

Northcutt, who hasn’t fought since a submission loss to Mickey Gall in December 2016, is expected to take on Michel Quinones at UFC Fight Night 120 in November, as reported by ESPN.

The young prospect’s MMA career has been repeatedly sidetracked with illness and injury due to ailments ranging from staff infection to strep throat. Northcutt eventually underwent a tonsillectomy, as his tonsils were the source of his repeated bouts of strep throat.

He’s also lost two of his last three bouts by submission, putting an abrupt halt to his meteoric rise as one of the UFC’s most promoted ‘stars’ even though he had no bouts against true top competition on his record.

Quinones (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) was riding a five-fight winning streak before losing his UFC debut by TKO to Jared Gordon in June.

The bout will be contested at 155 pounds, as Northcutt’s two UFC losses have occurred at welterweight. The Texas native has bounced between the two weight classes throughout his UFC tenure, but appears to be settling in for a run at lightweight.

This will be “Super” Sage Northcutt’s first fight in 2017 after a UFC 214 bout with John Makdessi fell through.

UFC Fight Night 120 will take place on November 11th in Norfolk, Virginia And will be headlined by a lightweight tilt between former divisional champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and exciting contender Dustin Poirier.

Also added to the card was a bantamweight bout between Raphael Assuncao and Matthew Lopez.