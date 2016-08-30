Rumor: Conor McGregor vs. GSP To Headline UFC 205

Rumor: Conor McGregor vs. GSP To Headline UFC 205

By Jon Fuentes -
A massive main event may be in the works for the UFC’s upcoming card from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

According to a report from Kimura.se, the UFC is set to announce a main event between Conor McGregor and longtime 170-pound king Georges St-Pierre for UFC 205 in November.

The announcement is said to be made on tomorrow’s edition of UFC Tonight:

“A super match between former welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre and the reigning featherweight champion Conor McGregor rumored to be ready. The match will be scheduled as the main match on the UFC’s first gala in New York.

It is the American news page Smackhisface.com announcing that the game will be ready and will be presented at tomorrow’s episode of “UFC Tonight”. According Smackhisface are sources of GSP’s gym, Tristar Gym, reporting matching. The same sources say that the game was originally supposed to take place already at UFC 200, but those plans were scrapped when Conor lost to Nate Diaz at UFC 196th”

McGregor (20-3) is coming off of an amazing 25-minute battle against Stockton Native Nate Diaz at UFC 202 earlier this month, in which the Irish featherweight champion took home a majority decision win.

St-Pierre (25-2) hasn’t seen the inside of a UFC Octagon in nearly three years since he successfully defended his then-welterweight title against Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 via split decision.

The Canadian phenom has been teasing a potential return to the UFC for quite some time now, however, names that are commonly being thrown about for the return include combatants such as Nick Diaz or current 170-pound champ Tyron Woodley.

If a bout with McGregor is on the table, it will certainly generate a massive payday for all parties involved.

We’ll keep you updated as more news becomes available on the potential super-fight between St-Pierre and McGregor…

  • Bust a Move

    McTapout submitted in the first round. GSP is not stupid enough to go in with the same gameplay as Diaz that took the fight to the paid off judges. Submit him early, end it.

    • Sir_Roy

      Whoever purportedly paid the judges off lost a lot of money for nothing then. Cuz Conor clearly beat Diaz (though it was a very close fight) without needing the so-called bribe.

      • james

        McG did not clearly beat diaz or it wouldnt be a split decision.

        Especially with a 10-8 round 3. Which plenty of people believe including one of the judges.

        • Sir_Roy

          Was a close fight … but very hard to see it move more toward Diaz’ favor than Conor. And it was a majority decision for Conor. Not split.

          • james

            Personally i think it was a draw with a 10-8 for Diaz in rnd 3.

            I dobt think conor did enough to take it.

            However, i think i was the only one on here saying conor could win a decision if he changed his gameplan.

          • Sir_Roy

            If any one deserves a 10-8 round, it was Conor in the first (3 knockdowns … c’mon now … ).

            Conor won that fight. I’m not a fan of either Diaz or Conor. Look at that fight impartially, a second time, and if you come out saying it was a draw or that Diaz won, then I really don’t know what to say.

    • SpeakerofFacts

      Not the same gameplan nor the same chin. We’ve seen him put down more times than Diaz and a flush left straight, which at least one will land since he will be so rusty, might shut the lights out for GSP especially if the fight gets setup at 155 since GSPs coaches are saying he can make the weight easy. Damn haters with this McTapout crap, like getting submitted by a Gracie black belt is nearly impossible or some s***… Like whoooooooaaaaahhhhh, you mean a Gracie black belt just tapped an exhausted, semi-rocked, smaller guy with a perfect rear naked choke?!?! What is this world coming to?

      I just have to laugh at the paid off judges talk… I bet you must have not watched the fight at all, let alone rewatched it multiple times, and you just believe the compustrike numbers… Please go ahead and rewatch that fight in slow motion, then see how many strikes Diaz actually cleanly landed on the body and head (punching elbows and shoulders don’t count buddy,, only in compustrike do they). Hell, I would venture to say the fight was 4-1 for McGregor after seeing how awful Diaz’ striking numbers really are in that fight without the misleading compustrike numbers.

    • pHitzy

      “McTapout submitted in the first round.”

      No, he didn’t.

  • jmedno5891

    How are they still calling him the reigning featherweight champ when he hasn’t even defended the belt once. McGregor has the UFC by the balls and it’s not even funny anymore.

    • SpeakerofFacts

      Lol. Jon Jones isn’t even in the rankings anymore yet they still call him the interim light heavyweight champion… Conor still has the belt, which is what defines a current reigning champ… Both public school and the dictionary are free, both will teach what you don’t seem to understand… Conor has the UFC by the balls because he’s made them insane profits, holding 2 of 3 PPV records after only being in the company for 3 years, along with being a star in Europe prior to that. It shouldn’t be funny, it should be understood and accepted. He essentially earned himself an unspoken promotion with the work and effort he’s put forward sooooo, people need to stop crying. There are plenty of other fighters who also put forth an impressive amount of work (not the same amount as Conor though hence the difference in pay and respect) and reap the rewards.

      • Boxmaster

        No, what defines a reigning champion is the number of times they have defended the title, not how long they’ve held the belt hostage and putting the division on hold for.

        If this so called rumor is true, then McGregor needs to be stripped of the featherweight championship immediately and promote Jose Aldo as the current undisputed featherweight champ.

        • CONSTANTGUILT

          Lets do the math…Aldo had it for what 10 yrs…well along time…beat everyone in the division at least once most twice. Conor beat the number 1 guy took the interim belt…then smashed the ChAMP WHO HAD BEATEN EVERYONE TWICE WITH ONE PUNCH. Conor is the reigning Champ by any standard.

          • Boxmaster

            he beat a bunch of gatekeepers to get to a title shot. other than aldo, mendes was the only elite featherweight he beat in the division. he’s far from conquering the division and has many guys to fight left. until he defends the belt a few times, he’s in no position to be making silly requests just because he’s making a few extra bucks. money and winning a title doesn’t make you a champion.

          • pHitzy

            “…winning a title doesn’t make you a champion.”

            Sweet, nourishing stupidity.

          • Boxmaster

            nice try but i never said that.

          • pHitzy

            I feel sorry for someone who has such a fragile ego that they would edit their comment after being called out. You poor thing. It must be awful living such a fake, hollow existence.

          • Boxmaster

            haha keep trolling McGregor nuthugger. it’s sad and pathetic u have to stoop this low to crave some attention.

          • pHitzy

            The comment editor is talking about stooping low. You poor, insecure thing.

          • Boxmaster

            yes u are, mcgregor nuthugger.

          • pHitzy

            You went for the “I know you are, but what am I?” defense. You’re adorable. You must fall down a lot.

          • Boxmaster

            And u made silly claims you cannot prove. You have nothing to threaten me with little boy! Keep trolling.

          • pHitzy

            You know what you did, and you’ll have to look yourself in the eye, knowing that you can’t accept the truth.

            Editing comments…I feel so much pity for you. So much pity. It must suck to be that much in denial.

          • Boxmaster

            What comments? Show me kiddo. You’re so full of it.

            Go troll elsewhere.

          • pHitzy

            You poor thing. Such denial. You must lie awake every night chewing yourself up because of the lies you tell yourself.

            Oh, and I took a screenshot of your original comment. I’ve been laughing at it every time you pretend you didn’t edit it.

            You poor, lost, scared little man.

          • Boxmaster

            You didn’t do nothing otherwise you would’ve shown it already. You’re just a sad lowlife attention seeking troll.

            Have fun talking to yourself, loser!

          • pHitzy

            You know what you did. It eats you up to be wrong and that’s why you did it. You poor thing. Bless your heart.

          • Boxmaster

            u got no proof so STFU.

          • pHitzy

            Imagine being so afraid of being wrong that you would edit your own actions. Such a sad, pathetic existence.

            A psychiatrist could make a name for themselves just studying your psychological problems. Under all those layers of lies and bravado, there must be a very small, sad little person, desperate to be accepted.

          • Boxmaster

            u got no proof so STFU, retard. u sound like a butthurt little kid.

          • pHitzy

            So sad that you would hurl slurs in an attempt to hide your shame. Classic case of denial. You poor, lost little man. Some day, maybe you’ll accept your flaws and find peace. I would suggest starting by giving up the lies. You’re only hurting yourself. Poor thing.

          • Boxmaster

            U got no proof so STFU.

          • pHitzy

            Now you’re repeating yourself to hide the shame. Truly, you are to be pitied. It’s so sad to see grown men unable to face the truth about their shortcomings.

          • Boxmaster

            U got no proof so STFU.

          • Constipated Canuck

            Poirier and Holloway are top fighters.

          • Boxmaster

            they may be ranked now but not when they fought and lost to McGregor.

          • Constipated Canuck

            He beat everyone in the Featherweight by KO. What more can he do?

          • Boxmaster

            I didn’t see McGregor beat Edgar, Bermudez, Guida, Stephens, Oliveira, Lamas, Ortega by KO. His mouth got him to the top but he didn’t beat the best on his way up nor did he clear out the division. He hasn’t done f*ck all but talk n talk n talk n talk.

          • Constipated Canuck

            He knocked out the number one contender and the 10 year champ in 13 seconds. No one in the history of the UFC has risen through a division like he did.

            You’re a butthurt Diaz fan.

          • Boxmaster

            Lol what’s Diaz gotta do with this? McGregor hasn’t beaten any elite featherweights. He got his ass handed to him by Mendes and then Diaz kicked his ass twice. Time to defend the title, man up or stfu.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            tl:dr version: IF your reply contains that you didn’t read my entire post because of (x) bullshit reason, I’ll just assume you can’t read and I won’t respond back. If you can somehow muster up a legitimate counterargument, we can continue.

            You crack me up bro… Would you not call Alvarez or Woodley the reigning champs at their divisions too? Because that’s what they are… The reigning champs, please, check a dictionary+thesarus.

            “McGregor hasn’t beaten any elite featherweights.” -Boxmaster

            (not worthy) = Can’t/Shouldn’t be gifted a red panty night w/ Conor.

            As for Conor facing elite featherweights?… Lol. I cackle that you have Guida, Stephens, and Bermudez up there, all guys who can’t beat a top 5. Oliveira just got his ass finished (not worthy) by Pettis who was on a 3 fight losing streak and debut’ing in the division (not worthy). Guida is on a losing streak (not worthy), which includes getting KO’d by Ortega, who would still be classified as a newbie (not worthy) just like you claim Holloway was in his fight with Conor (p.s. did you forget that was like Conor’s second fight in the UFC, hence also a newbie along with the fact that he tore his ACL mid-fight and still dominated). Additionally, Lamas (not worthy) just lost to Holloway (not worthy), and Frankie (not worthy) just got his ass beat to hell by Aldo (not worthy). Stephens (not worthy) beat Bermudez by KO (not worthy), and then also lost to Holloway.

            Would you look at that… I just debunked all the fighters you think are worthy of facing Conor… Please name me some more just so I can pull up more facts about how you’re wrong. I enjoy it. Hats off to my man @phitzy:disqus for embarrassing you too. That was one of the funniest comment threads ever and he proved how invalid your arguments are.

            All on top of the fact that you are a nuthuggin’ Diaz fan who thinks he actually won the second fight. You also think that Conor got his ass handed to him by Mendes, LMAO… You mean the ONE elbow that landed and cut Conor, then Conor chilling in closed guard and dodging all the other strikes? Then standing up and KO’ing Chad in the last 30 seconds? If that’s getting his ass handed to him, then wow… You just don’t know fighting and need a pair of glasses+DVR rewind capabilities.

            Quit sippin’ on all that hatorade bruh, shit is bad for you and clearly clouds your judgement. Btw, Conor should get to keep his belt and go fight for the Lightweight belt since that’s what was supposed to fehackin’ go down months ago, before Conor manned up like you all are crying about him not doing, and took ANOTHER short notice replacement which derailed his plans… The dude has had at least a quarter of his original opponents replaced in his career and he’s the one who needs to man up… HAHAHAHAHAH

            tl:dr version: IF your reply contains that you didn’t read my entire post because of (x) bullshit reason, I’ll just assume you can’t read and I won’t respond back. If you can somehow muster up a legitimate counterargument, we can continue.

          • Boxmaster
          • SpeakerofFacts

            Nice reply. Get debunked and reply with more opinions kid. XD.

            “…winning a title doesn’t make you a champion.” -Boxmaster

            Sweet, nourishing stupidity. -@phitzy:disqus

            You can pretend you didn’t say that shit Boxmaster, but with as many fails as I’ve seen you type already, screenshots I’ve taken, and times I’ve quoted you, you definitely said it. Lol

          • Boxmaster

            sure, continue to spew nonsense and u get owned.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            A bunch of gatekeepers… 2 of which happen to be on incredible runs since losing to him (one is now the #1 contender in the division and the other moving towards that but 10lbs up at lightweight)… Ducking Aldo, BAHAHAHAHA… Maybe he’s ducking a last minute opponent change or an even easier fight than the first now that he has probably triple the power since when they first fought. You’re seriously excited to see him fight Aldo again? The only joy I’d get is watching Aldo get ktfo’d again after the bs he’s been talking.

            On top of that, please name me the elite Conor was ducking in the featherweight division… XD. Frankie? Frankie got his ass beat by Aldo worse the second time around so he definitely shouldn’t be in the mix. Please name me the almighty warriors that Conor was “ducking”. Last I checked he had been hunting the king of all of them since nobody wanted to fight him other than Aldo, and then Conor ripped his head off in 13 seconds…

            Last I checked, before he fought Chad, no one wanted to fight him because they all thought he was full of talk and he wasn’t ranked well. They only started wanting to call him out and fight him right when he was in line for the title… Much like Cody Garbrandt’s situation right now. Nobody was saying shit to fight him since he was unranked, then now he’s next in line for the title, everyone is starting to call him out.

          • Boxmaster
          • SpeakerofFacts

            Nice reply

          • Boxmaster

            thanks.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            “he’s far from conquering this weight class and has many challenges left. now he’s ducking aldo by saying he wants to fight diaz at welterweight or challenge for a lightweight title shot.” -Boxmaster

            Further clarity, 1. He’s not ducking Aldo. 2. He’s not saying he wants Diaz at Welterweight again, which he clearly and loudly stated in the immediate post-fight interview with Joe Rogan where he said “TRILOGY AT 155”. 3. You seriously don’t think the Lightweight top 5 is way more challenging than the top 5 featherweights? What are you smoking over there buddy, because it must be strong as hell. Conor does have many challenges left, and they are all at 155 or higher. He has no real challenge left at 145, face it.

            “…dollars and talking a big game doesn’t make you a champion.” -Boxmaster

            You’re right. However, knocking out the reigning champion (who hasn’t lost in a decade) in 13 seconds with one punch after he ducks you for 2 years, does make you a champion.

            Obviously, you have your vision and hearing impaired, as well as having no clue what you’re talking about.

          • Boxmaster

            he’s ducking aldo by wanting to fight eddie alvarez … hence 1) he’s ducking aldo, the number 1 contender, 2) he continues to hold the title hostage and 3) he holds up the entire featherweight division.

            well done by a fake champion.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Lol, because targeting champions is ducking. XD. Nice logic. Aldo, the number one contender… XD. In that case, Aldo is ducking Holloway, someone he actually hasn’t fought… Hold the title hostage… BAHAHAHAHAHA. Holding the title hostage would be pulling a GSP or a Cruz where they actually keep the belt past 12 months without even fighting once. It hasn’t even been the required amount of time to be considered holding the belt hostage, you newbie.

            Holds up the entire featherweight division… He allowed them to grow and weed out the non-contenders, which it has, leaving two, not one. Until there is one, it doesn’t mean anything. Aldo NEEDS to fight the guy in his division who is on a 9 fight winning streak to prove he deserves the title shot against Conor. Aldo was literally allowed to lose his belt and get ANOTHER one, which doesn’t ever happen. Before you misunderstand the context yet again, ANOTHER one, does not include rematches for the same belt. The interim belt was only ever in effect when a champion was injured past their necessary defense statute of 12 months, now it’s given away like candy. Conor unified the two belts and they just created it again without meeting the standards. Jose doesn’t even deserve to wear that fake belt. A fake champion is someone who talks as much shit as Aldo did and then gets knocked out by one punch in 13 seconds by a guy everyone thought was full of shit, and would you look at that, Aldo did that too!

          • Boxmaster

            if he wants to target other champions, then he needs to be stripped of his own because he’s holding up his own division and making other title challengers wait. he’s a fake champion.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            You still haven’t answered any questions or supported your nonsense talk of holding up a division. In what way is it holding up a division when there is no true #1 contender? Again, last time I’m repeating this, Aldo needs to fight Holloway, the winner earns a title shot, and technically, it is a title shot for Holloway, which he deserves far more than Aldo deserves a rematch with Conor. At least Holloway went the distance with Conor. Lasted over 13 minutes whereas Aldo couldn’t last 13 seconds (the KO left landed at 10 seconds). Please Aldo nuthugger, give me a better reason than beating Frankie (haha) as to why Aldo shouldn’t have to fight Holloway first. Then tell me other than those two, who is being held up in that FW division by Conor seeking the second belt he deserved a shot at 6 months ago. Btw, Holloway hasn’t been impressive lately, and Aldo looked good, but he had no killer instinct in the fight with Frankie. Conor will get right back in his head and then put him to sleep if they fight again. Stop trying to end Aldo’s career.

            Again, you have a very skewed view on what “ducking a fight” is. Ducking a fight is what Eddie Alvarez and Tyron Woodley are doing. When you purposefully disregard the #1 contender for “EASY MONEY” fights, that’s ducking. When you ghost a division and move on to the next, heavier, more challenging division while people beg you to take easy fights and your division deadlocks itself with refusal to fight, it’s called testing yourself. Aldo is a fake champion. That’s why he got knocked out and wears the fake belt, which he won… by decision. Couldn’t even go out there and earn it back by finish against a lesser opponent than Conor, and you think he deserves a rematch… So sad.

            Also, AGAIN, when there is ONE viable contender, the winner of a fight between Holloway and Aldo, then, and only then should Conor defend the belt. Until that time, the only one you should be blaming for holding everything up is Aldo if he refuses to establish the #1 contender by not fighting Holloway, who already called his ass out publicly.

          • Boxmaster
          • SpeakerofFacts

            Thought so, figured you were either just dumb or the average troll but I stayed since I was having fun. Good day to you senor trollito. ;). Later.

          • Boxmaster

            ok mcgregor nuthugger.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Oh yeah, one more time for you. It takes 12 months without a defense to get stripped of the belt. Do your math and tell me again why Conor should be stripped of the belt (without regurgitating the same nonsense you’ve been giving). Hell, if you could legitimately give me a counterargument to at least one of the things I’ve stated, I’d be impressed.

          • Boxmaster

            mma math doesn’t work pal! u of all people should know that. McGregor is a fake champion. he’s ducking the top contenders in the division and making excuses to fight other champions when it doesn’t even make himself relevant. good one, butt plunger!

          • SpeakerofFacts

            MMA math? Lol. Wtf does that have to do with contractual obligations and counting months in between title defenses. What top contenders is he ducking when there isn’t one? How does becoming the first two-weight world champ in UFC history not make him relevant? You haven’t answered a single question.You’ve just spit out nonsense, so like I said in my other post, peace out scrub. 😉 Good job with reading and comprehension, butt plunger! XD. P.s. That is a child’s insult, you, you, you doofus. Hahahah, jk. What I meant to call you was lover of semen. Good day little one. Take care.

          • Boxmaster

            what top contenders is he ducking? oh you’re one of those mcgregor nuthugger casual fans that doesn’t know what you’re talking about … you just implied that you’re a clueless knucklehead.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Whelp, congratulations sir. You pulled me back in for one final comment. Out of everything I’ve pointed out and said, that was your response? You don’t answer one question or have one valid point, but I’m the casual. Bahahahahahahaha XD. Where is @RAULxPUDD when you need him? Enjoy watching your imaginary fights in fantasy land little boy. You thinking Aldo is a contender makes you a clueless casual. None of the elite fighters/contenders or analysts think a rematch with Aldo means or proves anything. Most of them also agree Aldo needs to fight Holloway, the real #1 contender who Aldo still hasn’t fought (Aldo must be ducking him), who also wasn’t knocked unconscious by Conor. You’re just an Aldo nuthugger, little boy, and it’s been nice embarrassing you. Enjoy life, whatever insignificant and clearly incorrect portion is left. This one is sincere, lataaaaaaa!!!!

          • Boxmaster

            ok, ya clueless knucklehead.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Nice try troll. Good lack of rebuttals and facts. XD. The namecalling will surely win you this. Lol

          • Boxmaster

            Yeah ok, clueless knucklehead.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Haha. You enjoy that ;). Still won’t help your factless, invalid statements buddy. Have fun with them salty Aldo nuts in your mouth as you type miniscule insults. XD hahaha

          • Boxmaster

            yeah ok, clueless knucklehead.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            I got you troll buddy. You’re going to lose this one. How’s that tiny vocabulary treating you?

          • Boxmaster

            yep ok, clueless knucklehead.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Lol. Keep it up buddy. These threads will be epic for other readers.

          • Boxmaster

            yeah ok, clueless knucklehead.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            I just find it hilarious how @phitzy:disqus embarrassed you and now you’re trying to employ a similar but far less advanced tactic here. Additionally, I just caught that you’re doing exactly the same thing as when he thrashed you. Need a reminder to bring back those nightmares?

            “U got no proof so STFU.” -BoxMaster (3 days ago)

            “Now you’re repeating yourself to hide the shame. Truly, you are to be pitied. It’s so sad to see grown men unable to face the truth about their shortcomings.” -pHitzy (3 days ago)

            “U got no proof so STFU.” -Boxmaster (3 days ago)

            Usually I say stupid is unbeatable, but in this case, you make it far too easy. Haha.

          • Boxmaster

            yeah ok, clueless knucklehead.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Lol. Keep it up. These threads will be epic for other readers.

          • Boxmaster

            yep ok, clueless knucklehead.

          • Robert

            Defending the title is not
            standard?

          • ShawnKarr

            Your logic lacks …well, logic. Buster Douglas must one of the best boxers ever…he smashed Tyson who ktfo’d everybody.

          • CONSTANTGUILT

            Your comment makes no sense. The comparison is fucking stupid. Logic would have told you that as your comparing two diffrent things not boxing and MMA…which you also are but being the champ and being the greatest…wtf are you on about…analyse your sentence genius

          • ShawnKarr

            Bravo son! I think you’re getting it. You’re right, considering Buster Douglas one of the best just cause he knocked out Tyson makes no sense, it doesn’t mean he’s suddenly better than all the fighters Tyson beat.
            Now let’s apply that logic to McG and you MAY realize he’s not the best featherweight just cause he ko’d Aldo. He couldn’t even beat the mediocre Nate Diaz.
            If you let go of Connors nuts he might be able to run even faster from Aldo.

        • John Doe

          He will vacate his belt by default choosing to go this route

          • Boxmaster

            I hope so.

        • SpeakerofFacts

          Btw, in case you don’t understand context. I didn’t say what defines Conor as the reigning champ, I was literally talking about the definition of reigning champ… which is what Conor is. LOL

          • Boxmaster

            hahaha until he defends the title instead of holding it hostage and putting the entire division on hold then we’ll talk. right now, he’s just a fake champion and who’s ducking a rematch with aldo.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Literally, aside from Holloway and Aldo, who the f*** is on hold in that division? Name one who is “on hold”… Last I checked, there is two title contenders who’ve never fought each other.

            You and I have very different concepts of ducking buddy. I call it mercy, you call it ducking. You see, I don’t look to go kick the living s*** out of people I’ve already kicked the living s*** out of, especially when there’s nothing I get out of it other than casuals maaaaaybe giving me props. Put a nice price tag on it, one that’s nicer than me becoming the first ever simultaneous two-weight world champion and gaining actual respect from my colleagues, not keyboard warriors, and it might be considered. But for a bum fight which will generate far less since everyone knows I’ll beat that ass again, I won’t even fart in that direction.

          • Boxmaster

            McGregor is ducking fights in the featherweight division. it’s that plain and simple really. he’s a fake champion. until he defends that belt a few times, then we’ll talk.

      • jmedno5891

        So making a title worthless should be understood and accepted? Making Rankings worthless should be understood and accepted? I know exactly what they’re doing and I understand why they’re doing it, they’re a business and are out to make as much money as possible. The cost is that the belt is becoming a joke, almost every champion now is out for money fights instead of fighting the #1 contender. Just get rid of rankings and belts, they mean nothing if they aren’t going to be defended against the best opponent.

        • SpeakerofFacts

          No, titles shouldn’t be worthless. The one’s making them worthless are the champions refusing to fight rightful #1 contenders and instead calling out for money fights, like Alvarez and Woodley. Imho, there is nobody in the featherweight division who holds the #1 contender status until Aldo fights Holloway so Conor has earned his shot again at the lightweight belt, which he was originally supposed to fight for anyway, months ago.

          Conor should fight for the Lightweight belt while they establish a true contender at featherweight. Additionally, yes Conor fights money fights, but I hope everyone understands that all his big money fights are against monsters who everyone thinks will destroy Conor (most who tune in want to see Conor get his ass beat and thus are the ones making him all the moolah, haha), thus him calling for big money fights (highly dangerous match-ups) makes sense since he wants the challenge and thinks FW is too easy. Whereas other champions are literally calling out for EASY fights which are worth big money. There’s a huge difference.

  • Random guy

    I don’t think CMAC has a chance but I’ll root for him. If he does win, he certainly will have earned the title ‘Great’

    • leonaidis

      Why?? Because he fights a guy that hasn’t fought for 3 years? If he manages to defend his title, and gets passed a legit 155 pounder then he can be called legit, but he is still far from being great.

      If GSP gets rid of the ring rust and is looking for more than just a big payday, to then again leave the game, to prove he is still a legit fighter. Then if McG fights him, and wins, McG will be one step closer to being great, and The King. For now he is just a joker.

      • Random guy

        So he isnt even legit yet? You part timers-SMH!

        • leonaidis

          He isn’t a legit champ before he has defended his title. And that’s the only legit thing he has. Or does barely beating mediocre Nate Diaz make him legit? Or the hype?

          The only legit fight is to prove that the only “big” win he has had in the ufc wasn’t a fluke. That means beating Aldo again. But with McG nuthugger logic even that doesn’t make him legit. Because as we all learned from the first Diaz fight, it doesn’t count if you lose to a bigger opponent. So by that logic McG will be legit when he beats a top 5 155 pounder. And that’s not gonna happen when he couldn’t even beat Nate Diaz!!!

          But for me to call him legit it’s enough if he beats Aldo. The size difference thing is just BS. Fedor fought at heavyweight and he is only 5’10.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            All I have to say is people always switch their shit after the fact. Before, Conor wasn’t legit because he didn’t face elite featherweights. Then he goes out and knocks out the top 2 in the division, now he’s not legit until he rematches one of them.

            Then he’s not legit unless he gets the belt at 155. When he goes for the belt at 155 against who everyone considers to be an absolute monster and legit threat, they pull out and he takes a short notice fight at 170 against someone who’s been top ranked in the UFC for a loooooooooong time (mediocre right?), and holds numerous advantages over him. He loses to said dude who is 20lbs heavier than he is at a weight 30 lbs more than he fights at, but he’s not legit for even taking that fight on 10 days notice. Btw, if Nate’s so mediocre, please name me a top 5 UFC lightweight who has finished Diaz, or even faced Diaz at 170… I bet Diaz shits on all the top 155ers at 170 because he will still have insane cardio at that weight, which is something they won’t be used to and they’ll gas out (with the exception of Nurmagomedov), hence the first Conor fight.

            Back on track: Then, to be considered legit again, he has to rematch and beat said opponent under the same circumstances but with them having a full camp, which he DOES.

            Oh wait, now you’re telling me that’s not legit and he has a new set of bs you guys have made up for him to be considered legit, Like what in the hell does a guy gotta do?

            I love the fluke talk too. Lol. Because Conor has “soap hands” and is soft, right Aldo and Dos Anjos fans? As soft as Aldo’s head hitting the canvas with Conor’s fist bouncing off of it or Dos Anjos’s twinkle toed pillow foot breaking on the last day of sparring? You all make this too easy with your flawed logic.

          • leonaidis

            He has had ONE fight with a legit opponent, and that was Aldo. And McG knows he got lucky in that fight, that’s why he is in hiding from Aldo. He’ll keep on making money as long as he has the hype. And he knows that after he faces Aldo again there’s a good chance that it’s all over. So he is smart and avoids Aldo to fight fighters that he has excuses loosing to,weight, size and all the other BS. Whit his fans mentality he knows he can always come up with something to keep them fooled, and on the hype train, as long as it’s not loosing at 145, where McG has the size advantage Diaz had over him. So by your

          • SpeakerofFacts

            One fight with a legit opponent… If we’re going to say that then with Aldo’s whole career he never had one legit fight except Uriah. You basically just dismissed all of his opponents by saying what you did, because if Chad was not legit, and he was second best in the division, everyone else was/is trash. In the Aldo fight, please tell me how Conor was lucky in calling out exactly what he would do in that fight and then doing it, literally verbatim? I’d say Aldo is the lucky one having mercy shed upon him. Do you you know what two brutal KO’s in the span of one year can do? Possibly end Aldo’s career. He’s lucky he’s not worth anything to Conor right now. When Aldo can actually generate smart views and enough to break records like Conor did with his LAST 2 pay-per-views, then will he be worth putting to sleep again. You Aldo nuthuggers buy into the bs he’s talking. Conor hasn’t had to say shit about Aldo for me to know why facing him again proves nothing, while becoming the first two weight world champion actually does mean something. Tell your scared boy Aldo to quit ducking Holloway, the rightful #1 contender and someone who Aldo never faced.

          • leonaidis

            Chad on two weeks notice isn’t a legit fight. Siver was a has been that never was any good. Halloway, beginner. Aldo is the only legit fight Mcg has had, and as you are saying, Aldo ain’t that good.

            And by McG nuthugger logic Aldos loss doesn’t count. He lost to a bigger man, in fact none of McG’s wins at 145 count because McG had the size and weight advantage, so every opponent he has faced at 145 should’ve been given a immediate rematch. Like McG was when he lost to Nate.

            Why do you always bring up pay-per-views and money. They don’t mater it’s the ultimate FIGHTING championship. Not most marketable or sexiest or coolest, it’s the ultimate FIGHTER. It’s not high school were what you wear, what you say and how “cool” you are matters. Well I guess they do to high school kids, but McG fans are grown freakin people!! I guess people are a bit different in Ireland.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Lol, according to everyone else Chad was legit only up until he got TKO’d. He was apparently “dominating” up until that point. XD. Holloway = beginner? Did you forget that was only Conor’s second fight in the UFC? Conor at that time = beginner… Also, Holloway is on a 9 fight win streak, Aldo should quit ducking him.

            Who said losing to a bigger man didn’t count? There you go making shit up again. Conor deserved a rematch because he took a high risk fight on 10 days notice and still broke records…

            I bring up pay-per-views and money because that’s the reason anyone is in the UFC… Today, in the real world, not your fantasy land, if no one made any money to fight they wouldn’t fight under those circumstances/rules. Additionally, what comes with money is known as business, and beating Aldo again is bad business. It shuts down that division. and it’s value is far less than other matchups. So until that matchup has real value, not your made up “fluke” value, there’s nothing to prove in a rematch with Aldo.

            Conor literally called out exactly what he would do, down to the exact movement and punch thrown for the knockout… How in the living f*** would that be considered a fluke? It’s not as simple as me being a good analyst who happens to be a fan of Conor, it’s you being a straight hater. The UFC only has the highest competition compared to other organizations, but apparently none of them are legit, right? Maybe if this discussion was about CM Punk, you’d be remotely right, but it’s not, and you’re not. I think you’re the one stuck in high school buddy, thinking money doesn’t matter. Only high schoolers lack the concept of how much money matters in the real world we all live in.

          • leonaidis

            Chad with a full camp would’ve been legit. But he lost because he gassed, not because McG was better. No fighter in the world can be called legit without a full camp and just two weeks to get ready and cut weight. How can that not be clear to you if you have any knowledge of fighting? You think these guys walk around fight ready day to day?????

            Really???? How the Heck can you say a fighter is legit without a camp???? Is it because they don’t need camps in the WWE???

            You seem like a geek, you know that even in the ufc games they have camps???

            It’s stupid statements like that that make me question your knowledge.

            Just to be sure, are you really saying that McG fought a legit Chad Mendes at his best, and that the outcome would’ve been the same even if Mendes would’ve had a full camp?? It made no difference???

          • SpeakerofFacts

            What I’m saying is Nate Diaz and Michael Bisping (both who people consider as mediocre in their divisions) both won in devastating fashion, one on 2 weeks notice to get the belt, and one on 10 days notice to break the veil of invincibility, so you acting as if shit is impossible without full camps is invalid. I think people underestimate the damage Conor did to Mendes in that fight which took away his gas tank… You can’t sit there and tell me as a fighter, that you get tired from being in someones guard, apparently “destroying” them, when it is your bread and butter position. No wrestler gets tired from top sidemount or guard in less than 10 minutes, just like no real jiu jitsu practitioner gets tired from holding the guard/attacking from the guard (Pettis and Oliveira are great examples).

            How can you say that someone who has dedicated their whole life and made it to the premier organization, works out everyday, and only has taken a couple weeks off is not legit? That is straight disrespectful to all the time and work they’ve put in.

            Again, I’m just a fan of Conor’s because unlike everyone else all caught up in the promotional side of things, he is actually an elite combat athlete with great skills:

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whCcF7ASyXw

            If you think his movement, boxing, or kicking is not great, you’re wrong, If you think his jiu-jitsu is not great, you’re wrong. Even the Gracies analyzed his jiu-jitsu and came to the conclusion that he has really great jiu-jitsu. Basically, what I’m saying is that I’m a fan/fighter who has actual facts, and you just hate Conor and keep bringing up what-ifs. What if Conor didn’t tear 80% of his ACL in training for the Chad fight? What if he was actually able to prepare to face Chad, having a full camp himself getting ready for Chad, and not having Chad pull out leaving him with yet another last minute opponent change?

          • leonaidis

            There never was a veil of invincibility. That was just the hype. Mediocre Nate beat a fighter that wasn’t as good as him. That doesn’t make Nate great, nor McG. That just makes MMA a fucked up sport at the moment, because shit talking and hype are regarded higher than fighting skill.

            Just compare a true great fighter, Mighty Mouse, with McG. Mighty Mouses skill set is miles above McG’s. McG doesn’t even have half the skills MM has.

            You can say all you want, that doesn’t make you a fighter, and you haven’t presented any facts, just opinions. And that’s just, like, your opinion dude.

            There’s no point discussing with you, you have drunk the cool aid, you have bought the hype. May as well try to turn an Al-qaida member to christianity.

            You, my good sir, are a part of the McG cult!!!

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Lol. I never said Conor was even close to MM. You seriously just made shit up. Again, just opinions. Please read all of the comments over again, you’ll see that you’ve stated 0 facts, or you won’t because you don’t have comprehension skills. You’re literally calling a fighter in Nate, who’s been near the top of his division for a long time, mediocre. Apparently you don’t speak English, because the “hype” you speak of, was a veil of invincibilty with the power to KO anyone.

            Again what is opinion based about my very first statement in Nate and Bisping winning by finish? That alone is facts. Lol, I even posted video evidence to support my claims of Conor’s skills, again, scientific facts. I’ve given plenty of examples to counter your opinionated arguments and you’ve presented nothing in return, like even answering my questions or addressing any of my valid points. Jesus, I’m like talking to a wall that can type here.

            I like Conor for his fighting and intelligence, however my favorite fighter actually is MM, so if I’m part of any cult, it’s the Mighty Squad. There you go with your made up shit again. Btw, the skills where MM has an advantage over Conor, clinch/muay thai, wrestling, and transitioning between those. What Conor has an advantage in over MM is boxing, jiu-jitsu, and kicking… EVEN MM says Conor is an exceptional/great fighter, you imbecile. You can’t even research the example you tried to use, it’s starting to get pretty hilarious. Especially whenever I stated elite fighters agree with what I say, my main one was always MM but I didn’t feel the need to reference him. Thanks for destroying your own opinion based arguments.

            Additionally, you can say I don’t know what a gym or fighting is like all you want buddy, history will not be erased by another opinion based statement of yours, bahahaha. I’ve been training practically my whole life, in both traditional martial arts as well as practical styles, muay thai, boxing, wrestling, and brazilian jiu-jitsu. Grappling is my strength and if you ever put me in someone’s guard or in top sidemount, especially with them not trying to escape, I’m telling you now, I’m not going to get f***ing tired. I think you either never trained hard enough (but I’m not as disrespectful as you to the work someone has put in so I won’t assume this is your reason), you’re not that skilled even after the time you’ve put in, or you have some health issues. I really hope your fighting skills are not as awful as your comments are here, because if they are even remotely close, your record is probably 0-50. For clarification because you can’t read or comprehend too well, that means 0 wins and over 50 losses.

            Please don’t talk about mma anymore, we don’t need you trying to represent a sport you seem to know very little about, is evidence by your lack of facts throughout the entire thread. I just can’t keep this going with someone who can’t even read properly or isn’t humble enough to admit they were wrong. If I was wrong here, I would admit it. Seeing as you’ve presented 0 valid counterarguments and facts, just opinions, I’d say you’re the one who’s wrong. Enjoy yourself now, because I refuse to talk to a brick with arms and a computer any longer. You have the internet in front of your face everytime you respond to me, please actually use it to gain some knowledge. Later gator.

          • leonaidis

            You are Not stating facts!!! Just your opinion!!! There is not one fact in any of your arguments. And you just ignore my facts and questions because you know that if you answer them you’ll look like the fool you are. Here’s an example of a fact. Nate beat McG on ten days notice, McG wasn’t able to put Nate away with a full 300 000 dollar camp. That’s a fact you don’t seem to be able to live with.

            McG is a decent fighter, mediocre when it comes to ufc standards (like you said, he ain’t no Mighty Mouse), as is Nate, well Nate is a little better, as their track record shows, and Nate is more well rounded, and has better cardio. So Nate has quite a few attributes that make him a better fighter than McG. McG has better stand up, I’ll give him that. But you can’t deny the facts, Nate is the better fighter.

            Or aren’t these facts because they don’t glorify McG??

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Finally, you pulled a fact up. Good job man. Again, I think you can’t read or comprehend jack because I’ve absolutely posted facts with video statements and you just repeated what i said about Nate winning on short notice which was a fact that I stated, not you, because I said it after your bs talk about not being legit on short/no fight camp. You are just a die hard hater, so much so that you can’t even read properly and create this imaginary argument between you and I. You haven’t been able to counter-argue any of my points, whereas I have directly addressed a multitude of your opinionated questions and points. What drugs are you on buddy, because you need to stop taking them. They are frying your brain beyond repair.

            Again, moron, I’m going to put the following statement in all caps so that you know it directly addresses your stupid question. NATE IS NOT MORE WELL ROUNDED, HIS WRESTLING IS AT THE SAME LEVEL IF NOT WORSE THAN CONOR’S, HIS JIU-JITSU IS BETTER, HIS STRIKING IS WORSE, AND HE MAKES WORSE DECISIONS?JUDGEMENT CALLS IN THE FIGHT WHICH PUT HIM IN WORSE POSITIONS THAN CONOR DOES, I’D SAY THAT MAKES HIM LESS WELL-ROUNDED.

            Saying MM is better than Conor is like saying that butter goes on toast, of course MM is better, he’s the f***ing P4P for a reason you fool. I’m not “glorifying” Conor you smartass, you are kicking dirt on him and I’m throwing the dirt back in your face you blind old bat. He’s humble after the fights, he’s a great fighter who knocked out your p***y Aldo (previously undefeated for a decade) in 13 seconds, and great at promoting fights.

            Honestly, I bet you can’t even pick out what is an opinion and what isn’t. I DARE YOU, to state at least 5 things I’ve said in previous comments that were solely opinions without any facts for proof, I DARE YOU. Based on your comments, I can guarantee you will be wrong and inaccurate. I however think you know I’m right and will again refuse to answer anything or accept my challenge.

          • leonaidis

            It’s hard to counter argue points that never have been made.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Lol. That’s trolling? You’re really bad at it. Again, your lack of reading clearly showed in all of your responses. You say you find something that isn’t true but posted 0 evidence to prove that it was false. Yet again, it’s not that I’m this crazy Conor fanatic, I’m just impervious to your bullshit when I’m actually stating facts. You made this entire thing too easy by being yet another blind douchebag like all the general haters roaming the comments. Had you actually read anything, we’d have probably had a very different discussion.

            The fact that you’ve been have been embarrassing yourself on this thread and want to use not reading as your excuse… Just… Hahahahahaha. I’m done with you child. No wonder you had no sense of context and think things aren’t true. NHB fighting my ass, you’re probably 12 yrs old, because intelligent adults don’t talk like you. The one’s that do never make it. Enjoy that unsuccessful life of yours buddy since you hate promoting the sport you said you love. Lata. #you’readumbdildo

          • leonaidis

            Yeah, you’re not a crazy Conor fanatic at all, not even a little bit.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Lol, and you’re not a crazy Aldo fan at all. Btw, tell your boy to quit ducking Holloway:

            Max Holloway demands title shot from Jose Aldo, Aldo prefers Pettis.

            http://www.bjpenn.com/mma-news/max-holloway/max-holloway-demands-title-shot-from-jose-aldo-aldo-prefers-pettis/

            Look at Aldo say that rankings don’t matter just so he can avoid the fight… Hahahahahahaha. That’s all he stood for and now that he has to face the music, oops, no, rankings don’t matter anymore. LOL.

          • leonaidis

            I’m no Aldo fan. He has good fighting skills, but he’s not that great of a fighter letting McG get in to his head like that, rushing him, and getting KO’d in 13 seconds. That was more on Aldos stupidity than McG’s skills. I do think that if McG ever gets the balls to face Aldo again, Aldo will win. But I’m no Aldo fan.

            Aldo was promised a rematch if he lost, Nate was promised a third fight if he lost, so who is running???

            I’m no McG hater or Aldo lover. I’m a lover of the sport of MMA, and a hater of stupid, ignorant, drama loving ufc fans, that are ruining the sport. And boy are there a lot of you guys now a days.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Aldo and Nate were promised rematches by who? I didn’t realize you kept all the text, email, paperwork, and phone records for every UFC interaction between them and their fighters.

            Lol, again, I don’t know what kind of bully you are, but if I kick the shit out of someone or knock them unconscious, I’m not jumping at the chance to beat that ass again. There’s no challenge or fear to be had there. I’d rather face someone who people think can actually beat me than someone who very few people think I beat by luck. Oooooof course it was Aldo’s stupidity, not McG’s ability to mentally disrupt him. Only one person resisted Conor’s mental game so far and that’s Nate, so maybe again, you are simply a hater. There is clearly skill involved in beating a decade long champ. Even being able to get in the head of such a person is a skill in itself, so yes, Conor does have skills.

            You’re delusional, the sport isn’t being “ruined”, the comment sections are, by people like you. Top guys are still fighting top guys and top names but you still complain about it being solely based on money. I’ll name a few that aren’t, you fool: Weidman vs Romero, Wonderboy vs Woodley, Jacare rematching Luke Rockhold, Eddie probably against Conor… Btw, the MW division is doing it right and isn’t being “held up” by Bisping vs Hendo. FW need to learn to stop bitching and fight each other in the meantime, unlike Aldo not having the balls to fight Holloway because he knows he’s a tough challenge who could ruin his super slim chance of a rematch eith Conor. Aldo is afraid to fight the guy that Conor with one leg beat… That is what ruins the sport. Holloway is the only one in the division trying to not hold things up. He’s called out all the top FW but none want to fight. I’m pretty sure that everyone being a p***y is not Conor’s fault.

            What he does, it’s called fight promotion and trying to keep the sport alive. It’s called getting more and more people to learn about it everyday. Most people don’t like to just watch people kick the shit out of each other, they like to find someone to love and cheer for them, or find someone to dislike, and root against them. That’s exactly what Conor does, I mean look at you here saying he has no balls and this and that, I’m simply disproving you which I can do with any fighter, you’re the one who picked Conor. Idiot. I’m a true fan of the sport and I always have been, it’s called understanding change and evolution. You’d rather be old news and cling to some weird ideas and made up morals. I bet you don’t even train, you’re probably just one of those hotshot keyboard warriors. None of your statements again have anything but opinions, based on what you think, not anyone else. Even if I were remotely wrong, which I’m not, I’ve put facts to support my statements and the thread tracking our verbal dispute backs that up. Please have someone read the whole thread to you nice and slow, because it appears you don’t even know what you’re typing.

            Tl:dr, I know you won’t read everything and you’ll give some bs excuse along with more opinions, so for the last time, I’m done with you. You have no wit, comprehension skills, or even the decency to completely read everything before responding. If you are doing so and then choose to say you’re not, you’re more of a moron than I orginially thought and this back and forth definitely won’t be continuing.

          • leonaidis

            There is no need to read everything when most of it is just you repeating YOUR OPINION. And ranting on and on how great and wonderful Jesu… sorry McG is. It’s jus like trying to argue with a die hard christian, or muslim. There are no facts just a die hard belief that’s based on hype and fairy tales. And as I’ve said before, I don’t hate McG. He’s just a greedy little Irishmen making some money of fools. It’s the fools I hate, and you are one of the biggest fools.

            Are you really saying Nate wasn’t promised a third fight, and that you believe that the out come of the second fight would’ve been the same if Nate would’ve known he wont get a third fight? He would’ve beat McG like a bongo if not for him thinking of the big money trilogy.

            But there is no point in this. Might as well be arguing if women should be allowed to drive with a member of Isis. I can’t understand because I’m an infidel (hater), and I can’t criticize or question anything about Allah (McG), because I’m a infidel.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Dude, now you’re just retarded. It was always known that the trilogy wouldn’t be immediate because everyone wanted Conor to defend his belt, including Dana. Again, you don’t have comprehension skills, because you can’t understand the difference between fact or opinion. You still haven’t quoted anything of mine that was an opinion, when I’ve already quoted and answered a multitude of your statements which were solely opinion based. I guess I’d rather be a “die hard fan” (haha, I’ve already addressed that you’re the idiot who has made this only about Conor… I could run circles like this around you about any fighter) than a blatant, ignorant moron who can’t read and makes up excuses as to why, with more bullshit statements. How could you possibly know what I’m saying is based on opinion without reading and gaining context backed by actual links to evidence/facts? Oh that’s right, you can’t. You’re just a stupid troll. Oh well, I was hoping this could eventually turn around and you become a decent human, but my hopes were crushed by your lack of brain cells. Enjoy that sad little life of yours. When you respond to this like your little troll ass always does, I’m going to laugh my f***ing ass off because I’m honestly done with you. Enjoy not reading this too retard. Bahahahahahahahaha

          • leonaidis

            Here’s one thing to point out that says everything about you and how fooled you are by the hype and marketing. Your opinion is that a marketing video made by the ufc to increase the hype is proof of the “fact” that McG’s striking and movement is great. That is proof enough that you are a ignorant fan with no first hand experience of fighting.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            How about an article quoting one of the best striking coaches in the game?

            http://www.bjpenn.com/mma-news/conor-mcgregor/mark-henry-apologizes-conor-mcgregor-john-kavanagh-trash-talk2/

            Because apparently test results are fake to you just because?… On top of that, I’ve posted and quoted MM and Firas Zahabi as well… You do know that’s how an argument is supposed to work right? I’m supposed to provide data to prove my point and you’re supposed to do the same? I’m not going to go find your articles for you, which are referencing weaker fighters/coaches than the the ones I’m referencing. I’m stating names of guys who are at the top of the food chain, you haven’t even referenced one person. Again, bring up any fighter in such a way, not just Conor which you’re hung up about, and I’ll do exactly the same thing. You just suck bro, you’re just flat wrong about what you type about. The only people who would even agree with what you said are opponents who have lost to Conor so they are biased, or washed up coaches like Freddie Roach. Any fighter who is being honest and worth his salt knows Conor’s skillset is elite.

            I had my time off from the comment sections and figured it would be good to comeback and destroy your weak ass rebuttals some more. Trololololololol

          • leonaidis

            I knew you couldn’t stay away. Thanks for proving me right yet again!! Speaking of boxing coaches, check out what Freddie Roach had to say about McG. Or isn’t he one of the best, if not The Best, boxing coaches out there? He said something about McG and girly punches?? You might wanna check it out since you put your trust so much in “experts”. Or are they just experts if they are part of the hype. You’ll probably come up with something silly again to try to discredit Freddie Roach just because he isn’t on the hype train.

            Before you start bad mouthing him you might wanna check out his credentials. Thought I’d be nice and give you a heads up so that I don’t drive you off here again.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Lol. Thanks for quoting me mentioning him to you. Idiot. Yeah, check out his credentials of losing fighters over the past few years and his deteriorating brain… Sounds like you’re right there with him based on your arguments.

            I know, I’m sorry I couldn’t stay away. It’s just too fun and easy to embarass you. Btw, me coming back was the first time you’ve been proven right in this thread. Everything else you’ve said has been opinion and utter rubbish, again without any quotes or links to evidence backing your statements up. Try again child. Sorry you just have to hate so fucking hard. Please leave our sport, you are the type trying to keep people blind and fighters poor. Fighters are finally gaining traction and benefitting all fighters in the organization, and here you are wishing the exact opposite, wanting guys to fight just to fight, basically for free… So sad… Please learn what hype is and how it’s created. It’s obvious you don’t understand what it is or what it entails.

            Anyway, again, you suck. Hahahaha. Trolololol

          • leonaidis

            Well I was right again. Just because Roach (and many, many others) haven’t bought the hype, you have to discredit him. The only “experts” and “facts” you listen to is the ones keeping the hype going.

            You just want to be me it seems. I said I am trolling you and now you go “trolololo” in every post. Come on dude, what’s up with that??

            If your going to become a fan of mine please, please don’t take it to the same level as your love for McG.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Learn to read them come back. Lol. Say whatever you want man, the thread is the only evidence I need. It shows just how bad you are.

          • leonaidis

            LOL!!! You still keeping on???? How may posts now with out me even responding 4-5??? Yeah, you’re not at all obsessed with McG and defending him. Clearly you have no emotion involved, all your “arguments” are based on facts not emotion, because your clearly not emotionally involved. Have you told McG about your feelings towards him?

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Btw, you haven’t stated any others, and you still didn’t quote or post evidence. You probably were unaware of the losing record of Roach’s fighters too over recent history.

            You also didn’t answer my question about hype and likely won’t get the following analogy: usually when you see smoke, it’s because there’s a fire.

            You’ve been getting murked this whole time and you said you were trolling to cover it up, you’re bad. Hahaha

          • leonaidis

            Now this not answering questions is just throwing rocks in a glass house from you. I have asked you many, many question during my trolling of you, and you haven’t answered one, because you know it’s better to avoid them than to look stupid and answer. When you have answered all my questions. I will give you some pure knowledge bombs as answer to yours. Until that shut the fuck up about not answering questins.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Honestly, learn to read before you respond and you can shut the fuck up until you learn that. It’s getting beyond embarrassing. Lol. Why in the hell would you ask questions if you’re not going to check any of the full-bodied responses which contains the answers?… Again, think you’ve been hit way more than a good fighter is supposed to and you’ve got some brain damage Mr. BKB. Hahahahahaha

            According to you and it’s obvious from your responses, you’ve barely read anything that I’ve typed since “I’m a Conor nuthugger”, so how the fuck would you know if any of your questions have been answered, (which a plethora of them have). You have answered 0 of mine and this is about the 4th time I’ve brought it up, that makes you a moron. “Throwing rocks in a glass house”. You’re grasping for straws now kid. Talk about imitating people, I mention Freddie Roach first, then I use an analogy, then you follow up with the same shit and accuse me. XD. you act stupid the entire conversation but now you’ll drop knowledge bombs… Hahahahah. You make this really entertaining and enjoyable for me. Please continue, your responses are pure gold and are bringing laughter to a lot of folks.

          • leonaidis

            Now you are not arguing about mma or even McG anymore. No you are trying to argue with me about me??????

            LOL
            Well it sure seems that you like to argue with folks about things you know less about than them.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Seriously? There’s nothing to argue with. You went completely off the rails avoiding everything, not reading and answering AGAIN. You’re awfully stupid for a fight coach. You’re either too lazy or you read too slow to take the 5 minutes to reread our entire conversation and see just how little you have stated, and what you have answered. You haven’t answered ONE question regarding mma, and I definitely have answered most, if not all of yours. Do you need me to quote again to prove it, because that’s easy given this comment thread? Exactly like your questions regarding top ranked FW’s I answered and debunked. I could quote that for you if you’re too lazy to go back and read it.

            Why do you think my responses are considerably longer than yours everytime? I use this thing called critical reading and keypoints so I can properly address your entire statements. However, I just stated in my previous response by quoting you, that arguing with you about something you care very little about like fighting is futile. I’m actually passionate about mixed martial arts so I care enough to write back in the way I do. You obviously don’t, Mr. Coach. Again, REAL fight coaches don’t act or talk like you, plus they have the mental capacity to READ. Pleeeeeease tell me you have footage of your coaching online and that your gym is in SoCal… All coaches do, so if you don’t you’re a fucking liar.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Also, since you’re too retarded to remember what you say, here’s your previous comment which had nothing to do with mma and as such garnered my response not talking about it:

            “Now this not answering questions is just throwing rocks in a glass house from you. I have asked you many, many question during my trolling of you, and you haven’t answered one, because you know it’s better to avoid them than to look stupid and answer. When you have answered all my questions. I will give you some pure knowledge bombs as answer to yours. Until that shut the fuck up about not answering questins.”

            You need to re-attend elementary school so they can teach you how to read and write, along with some basic comprehension and memory tricks so you remember what you type in response to what you read, not just typing our of your ass.

          • leonaidis

            No. All my questions were about mma or McG. But it’s nice to see you quote someone that knows something for a change.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Lol. You’re responses get shorter and shorter everytime because you know you’re wrong and that you’ve been wrong this entire time.

            Hahahaha, someone knows something for a change? Like how to read properly? That is clearly an ability you lack. Re-read the comment you responded to, it states nothing about questions, yet you responded with “No. All my questions were about mma or McG.” You’re now answering questions that weren’t even asked… I thought you were just plain stupid at first, but now I see you have schizophrenia along with the inability to read correctly. Are you even talking to me in this thread, or are you talking to the voices? It looks more like the latter based on you never addressing the questions which are actually asked.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Put down the drugs man, they are frying your brain beyond repair.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Tl:dr version.

            “To be honest I read about two lines of what you write” – leonaidis

            Read more and hopefully you won’t be so retarded.

          • leonaidis

            and I don’t train. I coach.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Oh, I really feel bad for your students… If I were you I’d stop stealing their money. No respectable coach has a mindset like yours, arguing in comment sections of bjpenn.com… Fighters on the other hand are another story, but thanks for establishing your position so you can look and sound more retarded. Btw, you know that thing you do when you hold mitts for someone or teach a class? It’s called training. Unless you just sit on your ass and point/call out things for people to do without assisting in any way, I guess we could call that coaching. Whatever though, like my other response, enjoy “not reading” and replying to nobody you idiotic troll. :). Good luck with your sad, little life.

          • leonaidis

            Jealous much???

            Your just a keyboard warrior with no knowledge what so ever. You see a video that makes your point and even if the video is just propaganda and a marketing tool, used to boost the hype you say it’s fact. It’s clear that the only knowledge you have of fighting is watching it and reading about it online. And you clearly only read stuff that agrees with you. Many experts and experienced fighter is of different opinion than you, but you just ignore them, but keep quoting them that are of the same opinion as you as facts. That’s delusional.

            You’re still letting me troll you even though you said you were done with me. Your letting your silly little emotions and romantic feelings towards McG cloud your mind and judgement. But don’t take it to hard, it happens to a lot of teenage girls.

            Let’s see if you can hold your word and not reply. My guess is that you can’t help yourself, because even you know that your “facts” are so weak you have to defend them, and McG, vigorously, to your last breath.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Additionally, just want to point out how funny it is that you actually waste time to respond to things you don’t read and understand. My reasoning for responding was to embarrass you, and I’d say it was a successful mission. Enjoy reading your comeback to yourself and wasting more time because you’re not going to waste another second of mine, even though it only ever takes about 2 minutes to call you out on your bullshit.

          • leonaidis

            My bull shit, right.

          • leonaidis

            really money is all that matters??? Have you ever been to a gym?? It’s a really, really small portion of fighters that ever make any money from it. We do it because of the same reason you do anything stupid, we enjoy the sport. No one gets to the top if it’s only money that motivate them. Not even McG is just motivated by just money. No one is that stupid that they decide to go in to fighting for just money.

            You may know something about “the real world”, but apparently fighters and gyms are not part of your world, because you are clueless.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Lol. Apparently you are oblivious to fighter pay in the sport of mma. I f***ing love fighting and training, but I won’t be able to dedicate my life to it if I can’t live off it, smartass. Again, living in your fantasy world. Have you seen all the fighters complaining that they can’t focus on fighting because of lack of finances? It’s only a really small portion of fighters who get supported to fight if they aren’t making money at another job, which takes away from reaching the top… Again, apparently in your fantasy land, training a full fight camp is free… oh wait, it’s not and in order to get the best training so that you can stay dedicated, you need money and oh! Would you look at that, getting paid shit when your job is a make or break type of job, is unacceptable. You think staying a champ and affording top training to stay in peak condition is cheap? I don’t know where you’re from, but standard training in LA gets expensive af, let alone full fight camps, so basically, my check from a fight better be at the very least, double what my training fees are. THE PROBLEM is that currently, a lot of fighters get paid less than it costs to train a full camp… That’s why I bring up fighter pay, because I actually care about my brothers and sisters struggling to make it in such a difficult sport/environment. Money is an important part of mma and will always be a problem until it isn’t, which would be when fighters as a whole make enough money to support their living and career in fighting.

            People who are anti-mma fighter pay increasing, deserve to have to pay to work at their job, and that fee will be more than they make for that job, not including the costs of all their living expenses.

          • leonaidis

            I’ll stop bothering you about fighters and gyms. It’s clear you’ve never been to one and that’s why you are clueless.

            About fighter pay, you’re saying the same thing as me without even realizing it.

            Most fighters don’t get paid. We seem to agree on that. But still more and more people are taking up martial arts. They don’t take it up in hope of getting rich, most understand that very few ever can make a living of fighting, they do it because they love the sport. Just as not every golf players get to go pro, but they still enjoy playing.

            Back in the day of NHB fighting, before MMA, when I started fighting, you spent money to get to fight. Every fight I had set me back. But still, out of that, grew the sport of MMA. Of course fighters should get paid, but not because they are hyped.

            Do you really think it’s good that great fighting skills wont get you in to the ufc if you don’t combine that with marketing and acting classes? Is that silly bull shit what you think fighting should be about???

            Most of fighters in the world wont ever make money of it, but they still go to the gym every day.

            Go to a gym, ask the fighters there how many do it for money, and you’ll see what it’s about.

            You, my son, live in a fantasy world. Money isn’t everything in the world. McG said he lived on well fare for a long time before making it. There are a lot of fighters that do the same, but never “make it”. Still they fight in the little leagues, loosing money on every fight.

            No one that is money hungry has ever said “I’ll make a career in fighting and get rich”, they go to business school or play the lottery, where the odds are better of making it.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Lol. It appears you have too low of an IQ to have a decent back and forth with. You keep bringing up irrelevant topics. I’m obviously talking about people making a career out of fighting.

            I think you’ve taken way too many hits to the head because you seem to miss out on context clues. Of course I’m not talking about average people getting into martial arts, fool. Can you even read or nah?

            You’ve said Conor is not special/not legit/not great, and I’ve posted actual facts along with video evidence to dispute that. You argue fighter pay and I bring up relevant professionals who prove my arguments and you keep speaking from your own experience… You seem lost man… Your hatred of showmanship is just complete ignorance. You see how humble Conor is after the fight, and the numerous interviews he’s done regarding using mental warfare just like Muhammad Ali did, but you still hate it. You must not like Ali then I assume, because he used to trash talk so much, and so viciously, he even had an opponent pull a gun on him.

            You’re entire arguments about both fighting and fighter pay are completely subjective and opinionated, stating 0 facts. Again, I’m talking about professional fighters, which you appear to keep forgetting is the topic of the conversation, and to make a true career out of fighting, the pay needs to be better.

            Plus, the whole talk of pay came about because you refuse to understand Conor has nothing to gain from beating Aldo. Literally nothing but casuals like you who don’t value yourself enough to get paid properly to put yourself in harms way, saying the first win wasn’t a fluke. I guess you don’t understand that if Conor kills Aldo again, which he would, that division becomes a ghost town. The only two relevant fighters in it after that would be Pettis and Conor.

            Haha, do some more research please. Conor grew up poor and on welfare, so naturally he would be in that position until he makes it in any career… Imbecile.

            “Do you really think it’s good that great fighting skills wont get you in to the ufc if you don’t combine that with marketing and acting classes?” Did you really just ask this question… I can name you a laundry list of fighters in the UFC in the top 15 of every division who have bland personalities. I think what you meant to say, which you are really bad at actually doing, is do I think it’s good that those fighters don’t get paid well? If you could read and have proper comprehension skills, you would know I already answered that, whereas you have answered absolutely 0 of my questions and provided 0 relevant counterpoints to any of my statements. This conversation is over young man, you simply don’t have anything to offer, just like Aldo.

          • leonaidis

            It seems you don’t need logic when you have McG’s nuts in your mouth, because that’s not logic. That’s making things up.

          • SpeakerofFacts

            Me making things up? I’m not the one who gave Conor all those stupid bs rules, I just brought them to your attention since it seems like you’re oblivious to the internet and all the crap that was said about him. it’s called context, you fool. You saying Conor has had only one legit opponent is making things up. Even a lot of the elite fighters up there disagree with you, but I guess they just don’t know anything about fighting right?

          • leonaidis

            Many disagree, and many agree. Bas Rutten just about said the same thing as me in a recent interview, in a bit more diplomatic way, but his point was the same.

            You may think of yourself as a great analyst, or MMA-geek, but you ain’t no Bas Rutten.

            I’ll be the first to stand corrected if McG defends his belt, or if he beats a top 155 or top 10 170 pounder, with a full camp, and no promise of a big money rematch if they loose. But until then I just think you are caught up in the hype.

            I admit, I don’t like what McG, Lesnar and CM punk are doing to the sport of MMA. It’s a legit sport, should be in the olympics. There should be legit rankings and they should be followed. This silly drama BS belongs in the WWE. Two adult athletes don’t have to hate each other and act like silly school yard bullies before they fight. It’s just wrong.

            Should managers and coaches start making their fighters take acting and PR-classes now if they wanna make it in to the ufc???

            I hate being mad, edgy and aggressive. I enjoy martial arts, and fighting. That’s why I never fight assholes. Being mad takes a lot of enjoyment away from it.
            Real fighters know this, McG knows this. But he also knows that there are a lot of ignorant, stupid fans out there that buy in to this shit. The ufc knows it as well. And other fighters are taking notes. This shit is going to turn the ufc, there for MMA, in to some silly entertainment and not a legit sport when all the fighters start with this drama and trash talk stuff.

            And that’s what I hate. Not McG, he’s just making some money, but his fans. There not getting anything out of this, except getting used.

  • Gunnar F. Sigurðarson

    Conor just got an 6 months med suspension, so i doubt that he will be competing in Nov

    • Gunnar F. Sigurðarson
      • SpeakerofFacts

        Did you even read it or just post the link?

        “The medical suspensions aren’t uncommon. McGregor can have his waived if he is cleared by an orthopedic doctor.”

        You do realize they always hand out post-fight med. suspensions, and a lot of them get waived/overturned because they are issued as “just-in-case” or mis-diagnosed suspensions.

  • John Doe

    I thought Mystic Mac was done fighting at 170.

  • milagroful

    Weird fight but will clearly bring in a ton of cash so it would be a great business move. Conor has a chance of knocking out GSP, but GSP has so taken some big shots by guys much bigger than Conor. And of course GSP has his formidable lay and prey at his disposal.

  • Dave WC

    This will start out like his fight with Mendes and end like his first fight with Diaz. GSP will easily get the takedown and since he actually has a ground game and a gas tank, McGregor will be fine finished. That’s if this rumor is actually true.

  • Kelly Blankenship

    Dumb post and dumb fight. This won’t happen. Typical click bait.

  • Robert

    I’m really exasperated by this persistent money fight concept. Whenever they say that a certain matchup will make more money than another matchup it’s always a speculation and thus subject to error. McG is good but there’s nothing special about the way he fights that should make him more exciting than other more proven contenders. It’s just the promotion machine giving him disproportionate attention and telling us that he’s supposed to be more exciting. I feel like they’re insulting the intelligence of the fan base.

    • aNYagenda

      “I’m really exasperated by this persistent money fight concept.”

      Theres room for both.

      But money fights are dessert, not the meat of the sport.
      They can have dessert after they clean their plate and finish all of their carrots and broccoli. (And dont try to push them onto the floor under the table.)

      GSP and Nick Diaz have eaten their vegetables over the years,
      I dont really see conor in a position for more money fights so soon.
      But as long as people seem to like him and will pay for it,
      the crowd has spoken.

      I dont care for kim kardashian either,
      but that would be a tyranny of me to stop it just becasue I dont like it.

      • leonaidis

        Yeah, McG isn’t the one that should be critiqued, he is just getting rich of ignorant fans. But his fans must understand why they are getting beat with the shit stick. Never before has the world of mma seen a bunch like these McG fans. I gave up arguing with them and went on to a Isis homepage to discuss the faults with teachings in the koran. They were more open than McG fans.

    • SpeakerofFacts

      I’m really exasperated by the consistent concept that the UFC is the one pushing Conor for no reason… Last I checked, when i found out about him, he was a rising superstar in Europe. He already had tons of eyes and attention on him before the UFC found him, which as you may have guessed by now is the reason the UFC found him in the first place. He wasn’t given/gifted disproportionate attention, he earned it and continues to earn it by taking short notice fights, and still getting this last “W” with all the chips stacked against him. Plus, when you hold 2 out of 3 PPV records along with vast numerous additional records and you’ve only been with the company for 3 years, you deserve all the money fights you want. Everyone else on the other hand, needs to step up.

  • Igor

    GSP nukes mac g

  • Igor

    Not just because i’m biased, but GSP is GOAT tier mma fighter.
    Mac g has no chance against GSP.