Robbie Lawler Comments On Matt Hughes’ Recent Accident

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will return to action for the first time since losing his 170-pound title last summer later tonight (July 29, 2017), as he’s set to take on fellow fan favorite Donald Cerrone on the main card of UFC 214 from Anaheim, California.

Attempting to bounce back from a brutal TKO loss to current titleholder Tyron Woodley, Lawler will unfortunately enter his bout with Cerrone without the presence of longtime friend and fellow former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes.

Both Lawler and Hughes came up together in the Miletich Fighting Systems under the legendary Pat Miletich, but Hughes recently suffered various injuries from a tragic train accident last month. Hughes was initially in a coma, but it was recently reported that he was improving.

Lawler confirmed that ‘he’s doing better’, but the “Ruthless” one also admitted that the situation has ‘been hard’ to deal with it:

“Yeah, it’s been hard,” Lawler said at UFC 214’s media day earlier this week. “He’s usually here with us right by our side, hanging out, making sure I’m alright. It is what it is. He’s doing better, but that’s something his family should talk about and let the media know through their outlets, not mine.”

While he admitted that it’s been difficult for him, Lawler also said that he doesn’t put much thought into the situation unless he’s asked about:

“It’s not on my mind until like somebody asks me,” Lawler said, “Because I’m pretty good at focusing on what I need to focus on. But yeah. It’s rough.”

It seems as if the “Ruthless” one has dealt with the situation to the best of his ability.

Do you expect him to bounce back in the Octagon tonight?