Report: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Set For UFC 218

According to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, a featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar has been confirmed for UFC 218, which is set to take place on Dec. 2, 2017 from the Little Cesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Holloway will look to make the first defense of his 145-pound title after stopping Jose Aldo last June at UFC 212 to become the undisputed champion. Prior to that, he stopped former 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 to win the interim featherweight strap. At just 25-years-old, “Blessed” is riding an incredible 11-fight win streak.

Edgar, on the other hand, is a former two-time featherweight title challenger, coming up short against Aldo at UFC 156 in 2013 and UFC 200 in 2016. He has recently won back-to-back fights, scoring a decision victory over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 205 and a TKO victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211 this past May.

UFC 218 will also feature multiple other pivotal bouts with major implications.

Heavyweight contenders Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou will face off, while former lightweight titleholder Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje are also set to do battle. Flyweights Henry Cejudo and Sergio Pettis will meet on the main card as well.