Jalin Turner Blasts Kaue Fernandes Into Oblivion With Vicious 39-Second KO At UFC 330

Jalin Turner barely gave Kaue Fernandes enough time to settle into their fight before turning the lightweight clash into a brutal highlight reel.

Turner came out aggressively and found his opening almost immediately at UFC 330, catching Fernandes with a clean left hand after his opponent missed a spinning back fist. Fernandes crashed to the canvas, and “The Tarantula” pounced, unleashing a relentless barrage of punches from the top.

Fernandes could do little more than cover up as Turner continued raining down lefts and rights. The referee quickly stepped in at just 39 seconds of Round 1, handing Turner another emphatic knockout victory.

WASTED NO TIME 🤯



Jalin Turner took care of business in the blink of eye at #UFC330!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/wLpxeH6nyk — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2026

The win is particularly significant for Turner, who entered the fight fresh off a victory over Edson Barboza earlier this year. With back-to-back wins now on his résumé, Turner made it clear during his post-fight interview that he wants to return to the rankings and is willing to face anyone in the top 15, top 10 or even top five.

Jalin Turner improves to 16-9 professionally, while Fernandes falls to 11-3 following his second UFC defeat.