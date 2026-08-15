Jalin Turner Blasts Kaue Fernandes Into Oblivion With Vicious 39-Second KO At UFC 330

ByPranav Pandey
Jalin Turner Hunts Down Kaue Fernandes With Savage Ground-And-Pound In 39-Second KO at UFC 330

Jalin Turner barely gave Kaue Fernandes enough time to settle into their fight before turning the lightweight clash into a brutal highlight reel.

Turner came out aggressively and found his opening almost immediately at UFC 330, catching Fernandes with a clean left hand after his opponent missed a spinning back fist. Fernandes crashed to the canvas, and “The Tarantula” pounced, unleashing a relentless barrage of punches from the top.

Fernandes could do little more than cover up as Turner continued raining down lefts and rights. The referee quickly stepped in at just 39 seconds of Round 1, handing Turner another emphatic knockout victory.

The win is particularly significant for Turner, who entered the fight fresh off a victory over Edson Barboza earlier this year. With back-to-back wins now on his résumé, Turner made it clear during his post-fight interview that he wants to return to the rankings and is willing to face anyone in the top 15, top 10 or even top five.

READ MORE:  Abe Alsaghir Gets the Nod in Dull Fight Against Fabrizio Escarrega: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 1 Results

Jalin Turner improves to 16-9 professionally, while Fernandes falls to 11-3 following his second UFC defeat.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Jalin Turner enters the Octagon in a lightweight fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev Still the Betting Favorite as Ian Machado Garry Gains Ground Before UFC 330

Latest Posts

Latest Posts