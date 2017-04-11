Ray Longo Sounds Off On Controversial UFC 210 Stoppage

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman took on surging contender Gegard Mousasi this past weekend (April 8, 2017) at UFC 210 and the bout ended with quite a bit of controversy.

In the second round, Mousasi landed a knee that referee Dan Miragliotta deemed illegal, giving Weidman five minutes to recover. However, Miragliotta then changed his tune, saying the knee was indeed legal and ending the fight with Mousasi being named the victor.

Weidman’s longtime head coach Ray Longo obviously isn’t happy with how the fight played out and he recently gave his thoughts on the debacle:

“Stick to your f*cking decision,” Longo said Monday on the Anik Florian Podcast. “I want to know who the hell convinced him (Miragliotta) to change his mind.” “Take it step by step,” Longo said. “Stick to your call and that’s it. Whether the knee was legal or illegal is really irrelevant. Because the other thing that I think people are missing is he didn’t go down when he got kneed. He would have kept fighting.”

While Weidman likely felt the affects of the knees, Longo claims that his fighter was completely capable of continuing, but the doctors disagreed. Longo, however, said that the whole situation altered Weidman’s mindset:

“This is what nobody gets,” Longo said. “He’s already in a different mindset now. You’re f*cking with a guy in the middle of the fight. “Now you tell a guy there’s an illegal knee, you encourage a guy to take a break, you’re changing the guy’s mindset.”

Weidman is expected to appeal the decision.