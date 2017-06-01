Quote: Oscar De La Hoya Is ‘F*cking Nuts’ For Blasting McGregor vs. Mayweather

Golden Boy Promotion’s Oscar De La Hoya and UFC President Dana White’s relationship took a hit this week.

Earlier this month De La Hoya took to his official Facebook page to comment on the proposed Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match that is sweeping the combat sports world by storm, and the former Mexican boxing star isn’t a supporter of the bout.

De La Hoya stated that the bout could potentially kill boxing after the hole that Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao dug the sport into. Dana White attended a Mets gam in New York yesterday (Wed. May 31, 2017) and responded to De La Hoya’s comments to reporters, calling the Golden Boy frontman ‘fu*king nuts’ (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“It’s fuckin’ insane,” White said. “I don’t know what the hell … I think he’s f*cking nuts. First of all, me and De La Hoya have been cool for a long time. I like De La Hoya. He’s not a bad guy. I’ve supported him at a lot of events. I was just at the Canelo-Chavez Jr. fight. The list goes on and on. It’s so weird for him to come out and act like this.”

Currently, De La Hoya is focused on promoting the upcoming superfight between his fighter, and boxing’s biggest star today, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. White, however, pointed out that four months ago De La Hoya was calling for McGregor vs. Canelo:

“You’re acting like you’re afraid your own fight isn’t good enough,” White said. “Listen, Triple G vs. Canelo is a great fight. I’ve said it a million times. I’ll watch that fight. Just for the record, four months ago he was asking for Canelo vs. McGregor.”

White also stated that he found De La Hoya’s comments completely out of left field, given that they have had a great relationship with one another in the past:

“He’s urging boxing fans not to watch it because it’s a disgrace,” White said. “First of all, 100 percent he’s being an absolute hater on the thing. It’s just so transparent and so weird. “Bob Arum is a scumbag. If he had the last fighter on Earth and I had the last fighter on Earth, I wouldn’t do a deal with that guy. He’s a piece of sh*t. I always like Oscar and Oscar and I have always had a good rapport and it’s just so out of left field and so weird.”

While White admits that pairing UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and arguably the greatest boxer of all time in Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside the boxing ring is indeed ‘weird’, but says people want to see it and that’s why they’re making the fight: