Quote: It’s A Disgrace To Boxing If McGregor Lasts One Round Against Mayweather

If Conor McGregor lasts one round against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, it’s a disgrace to the sport.

That’s what former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen had to say in a recent interview with FightHubTV. Sonnen is set to take on Wanderlei Silva in the main event of Bellator 180 in the promotion’s return to pay-per-view (PPV) in New York City.

During a press conference earlier this week to promote the event, ‘The Bad Guy’ told FightHubTV that the public’s current overall consensus of the sport of boxing is that it’s a ‘phony sport.’ Sonnen also said that if McGregor is able to last more than 30 seconds with ‘Money’, it discredits the sport even more (quotes via MMA Mania):

“The public dismisses boxing as a fringe, fake, and phony sport, and the public may just be right!” Sonnen said. “The fact that you can take a guy that has never lost in professional boxing and put him in there with a guy who has never done professional boxing and have a lot of people including people in the industry of boxing think that the guy who has never done it is going to beat your undefeated greatest of all time is an embarrassment for the sport.” “If Conor McGregor lasts 30 seconds with Floyd Mayweather it discredits boxing, and I think he will. If Conor McGregor makes it out of one round with Floyd Mayweather, the entire sport of boxing is a fake, phony myth. And that’s the kind of pressure they’re under.”

Mayweather’s last appearance inside the squared circle saw him take home a unanimous decision win over Andre Berto in September of 2015, for what was announced at the time as his retirement fight. ‘Money’ holds an undefeated record of 49-0 and has stated that he is now out of retirement to face Conor McGregor.

McGregor comes off of a historical feat of his own, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the second round of the UFC’s first event in Madison Square Garden to become the promotion’s first dual-weight champion of all time. ‘Mystic Mac’ said in an interview event earlier this year that he believes the next time he steps in to compete in a combat sports arena, it will be in the sport of boxing.

The two continue to exchange barbs with one another through social media, but no official deal for a bout has been signed as of this writing.

You can check out Sonnen’s interview with FightHubTV here: