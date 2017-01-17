Plans For Massive Line Of Conor McGregor Products Revealed

Conor McGregor’s plan for global domination continues…

After winning his second UFC title against Eddie Alvarez, two-weight champion Conor McGregor drew a line in the sand. Demanding a cut of the UFC’s equity, ‘The Notorious’ said he would not return until he was part owner. Discussion about the Irish star becoming bigger than the UFC continued, and his reported 10-month absence from fighting began. The next two pay-per-view events had a direct impact on McGregor. As the promotion attempted to salvage UFC 206, they stripped the featherweight champion, promoted the interim champ Jose Aldo, and made Max Holloway vs. Anthony Pettis for the junior belt.

Estimates of the UFC 206 PPV buys showed a tanking 150,000. Comparing to UFC 205, which was eight times the amount at 1.3 million, McGregor’s words were ringing in the ears of the new UFC owners. Perhaps this could have been overshadowed if Ronda Rousey was successful in her return. Against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, ‘Rowdy’ fell in a catastrophic 48-second showing. According to the recent report on ESPN, McGregor’s absence from the octagon doesn’t mean he won’t continue his meteoric rise.

McGregor’s Plans

Under the company name ‘McGregor Sports & Entertainment,’ the infamous Irishman has filed for trademarks against his name and nickname.

The two filings, which were recently posted on the website for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, state that McGregor intends to use the trademarks with products such as aftershave, video games, books, clothing, restaurants, barbershops and health clubs.

Sound familiar? Having been fuelling the rumours of a fight with Floyd Mayweather for over a year now, McGregor is also emulating the boxer’s business tactics.

What Does This Mean?

Well, aside from being able to smell, train, eat and look like Conor McGregor, fans could well see the lightweight boss as part owner of the UFC very soon. How do his latest trademark filings relate to his ownership demands? One word; leverage.