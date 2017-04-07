NYSAC Bans Female Fighter From UFC 210 Because Of Breast Implants

If you thought today’s UFC 210 weigh-ins from Buffalo couldn’t get any weirder, well, they just did.

After a strange scene where UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier weighed in at 206.2 pounds with only moments left to weigh in for his main event versus Anthony Johnson at tomorrow’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from the KeyBank Center and somehow lost the weight in two minutes, the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) has actually taken a fighter off the card for a far more ridiculous reason.

Debuting women’s strawweight Pearl Gonzalez, who was set to meet Cynthia Calvillo on the main card and was allowed to weigh in and make weight, has been removed by the commission for having breast implants, something that apparently isn’t allowed for female fighters in the state of New York.

Gonzalez was reportedly informed she would not be able to take part in the bout after the weigh-ins, odd timing considering she was allowed to appear at all pre-fight media obligations and had passed all medicals. It’s even stranger considering female fighters, such as retired former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, who took on Raquel Pennington in her final fight at last November’s UFC 205 from New York City, have been allowed to compete with breast implants in the state.

The UFC 210 main event avoided a narrow miss in New York, but the debut of Gonzalez didn’t and will have to wait until a later date and time.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where they couldn’t have informed Gonzalez of the ruling until she was done weighing in the day before the fight.