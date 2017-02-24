Michael Bisping Thinks Someone Could Die From PEDs In MMA

Michael Bisping continues to speak out against the use of performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Bisping is expected to make his next UFC middleweight title defense against Yoel Romero, who comes off of a vicious third round knockout over former champ Chris Weidman at UFC 205 via flying knee, but has been held out of the Octagon due to injury as of late. During a recent episode of his Sirius XM radio show The Countdown (quotes via MMA Mania) Bisping and Romero’s manager, Malki Kawa, discussed the Cuban’s recent issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA); which really lit a fire under Kawa:

“He’s the number one contender. That fight should have happened January 21st, you went for a knee injury that just popped up… you could have had this thing done in December, you did it now. Man, listen, you played it beautifully… all I’m saying is the following: stop the PED shit and the whole-

Bisping would interrupt, however, and stated that he won’t let up on his rant over Romero’s past issues with PEDs, and went on to state that he believes someone will die from it in MMA one day:

“No. I won’t. I have a very strong stance against it and I will never stop. You take performance enhancing drugs then I have zero respect, and if you defend someone, then Malki, I gotta lean towards zero respect as well, because, you know, it is a black spot on this beautiful sport that we have, and unfortunately, one day, somebody’s gonna die, and then it will be taken a lot more seriously, okay. Until that day- and God forbid that day comes… if you test positive for performance enhancing drugs, you should be banned for life and never given the opportunity to fight again, and that’s how I feel. Call me an idiot, call me whatever you want.”

While Kawa tried to stress the fact that Romero’s name was cleared after it was revealed to be an issue with a tainted substance, Bisping wasn’t hearing any of it:

“There’s no smoke without fire. I’ve been tested one of the most guys in the history of USADA working with the UFC, and I’ve never accidentally failed a test. How does one accidentally fail a test, because I tell you what, I’ve never done it… I’m pretty carefree to be honest, but I just avoid steroids.”

Is Bisping beating a dead horse with bringing up Romero’s past issues with PEDs?