Michael Bisping Hints At Possibly Retiring Soon

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping’s time in the Octagon could be drawing to a close sooner than you thought.

“The Count” secured the UFC’s 185-pound strap back in June of last year in the main event of UFC 199, where he knocked out Luke Rockhold in the first round. He then went on to defend his title against a then-No. 14-ranked Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in October, winning the bout via unanimous decision.

Bisping was expected to defend his title against the returning former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre at a time and venue yet to-be-determined, however, St-Pierre stated he wouldn’t be able to return until after October, which didn’t fit UFC President Dana White’s plans who scrapped the bout as a result.

Now, an interim middleweight title has been put in place and will be contested for between No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero and No. 3-ranked Robbert Whittaker at the UFC 213 pay-per-view (PPV) next month (Sat. July 8, 2017). Bisping took to his podcast, Believe You Me, to comment on the interim title bout and predicted Whittaker to emerge victorious.

Furthermore, the Englishman predicts that he’d beat either Romero or Whittaker once he returns to the Octagon before having his ‘farewell’ bout in the U.K. (quotes via FOX Sports):