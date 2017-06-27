Megan Anderson Out, Tonya Evinger In vs. Cyborg At UFC 214

The UFC’s new female featherweight division continues to hit some bumps in the road on their way to finding a solid title-holder.

Earlier this month it was announced that former Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino would be taking on Megan Anderson for the vacant 145-pound strap, after inaugural champion Germaine de Randamie was stripped due to refusal to defend. Now, however, that fight will no longer happen.

Per a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Anderson has been forced to pull out of the contest due to reasons not yet disclosed, and current Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger will fill the void left behind by Anderson.

Evinger is currently on a 10 fight win streak, not having lost since July of 2011 when former UFC bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann took home a unanimous decision win over her. The 36-year-old has been competing in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) since 2006, and will finally get her crack at the UFC next month.

Cyborg hasn’t lost since her MMA debut in 2005 and has since established herself as one of the most dominant female fighters in the history of the sport. She is currently on a 17 fight winning streak and has finished her past 11 fights via knockout.

The pair will co-headline UFC 214 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29, 2017 for the vacant female featherweight title. The card is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.