Mayweather’s Uncle: I Can Fix Ronda Rousey’s Boxing In 2-3 Months

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has suffered her second consecutive mixed martial arts (MMA) loss after taking over a year off following her first defeat, as she was finished in only 48 seconds by current 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes in devastating fashion.

This is the second loss in a row Rousey has suffered to an elite striker, leading many to question whether or not ‘Rowdy’s’ current coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, has enough elite MMA experience to be coaching a championship-caliber fighter.

One man who has had a tremendous amount of success in the boxing world, and believes he can solve Rousey’s striking problems in no time at all, is uncle of legendary undefeated boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr., Jeff Mayweather. During a recent interview with Helen Yee of Eyes on the Game, Mayweather stated that if Rousey does decide to remain with Tarverdyan she might as well just retire:

“I think if she doesn’t, she might as well just retire,” Mayweather said. “If she continues doing what she’s doing with the same guy, she’s not gonna get no better. That’s already proven.”

Mayweather is no stranger to coaching fighters who compete in the elite levels of MMA, as he has taken combatants such as Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal and Roy Nelson under his wing. Now the former IBO junior lightweight champion says he’s willing to take on training Rousey as well, and he believes he can solve her problems in the stand-up game in a matter of only two to three months:

“I would say probably, maybe two to three months,” Mayweather said. “She knows how to fight, but it’s just that she hasn’t been taught the right way, that’s all. So I don’t think it would take that long.”

After suffering yet another lopsided defeat inside the Octagon many have begun to question if we will ever see the former Olympic Judoka fight again. If Rousey does make the decision to return, however, do you believe Tarverdyan will remain in her corner?

You can check out Mayweather’s full interview with Helen Yee here: