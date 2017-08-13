Matt Mitrione Rips Brock Lesnar For Being Scared To Fight Him

Current Bellator heavyweight fighter Matt Mitrione has enjoyed his time apart from UFC. He departed from the promotion in 2016 and decided to join Bellator MMA.

As a result of that move, he is atop of the division and one of the promotion’s biggest draws. Mitrione has been fortunate enough to finish all three of his Bellator bouts by way of knockout including a first-round stoppage of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko back at Bellator NYC.

Despite the fact that he fights in Bellator and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar fights under the UFC banner, Mitrione is taking aim at Lesnar. In a recent interview with Barstool Sports Heartland’s Pat Mcafee, the Bellator star went off on Lesnar, who is rumored to fight UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones.

“I would beat the f*cking breaks off Brock Lesnar,” Mitrione said (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania. “There is no question about this whatsoever. He would never fight me…never. He would fight Jon Jones because he would think he can take Jon Jones down. He would never fight me. I’ve been asking to fight Brock Lesnar since the day I went on The Ultimate Fighter. “If you think that dude is an athlete go suck a d*ck. That dude is not an athlete. He’s a giant body.”

According to Mitrione, Lesnar is nothing more than a bag of meat, which is a bold statement. Keep in mind that Lesnar, who is currently under contract with the WWE, has competed just once inside of the cage since 2011.

He fought hard-hitting Mark Hunt last July at UFC 200. The former UFC champion holds notable wins over fighters such as Shane Carwin Randy Couture and Frank Mir.