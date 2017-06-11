Mark Hunt Calls Out ‘Cheating Bum’ Alistair Overeem After UFC Fight Night 110

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 110 last night (June 10, 2017) in Auckland, New Zealand, 43-year-old Mark Hunt got back in the win column with a fourth round TKO victory over the previously surging Derrick Lewis. Hunt clearly has some gas left in the tank, and it doesn’t look like “The Super Samoan” is considering hanging his gloves up just yet:

“I don’t think so,” Hunt said at the post-fight press conference after being asked whether he was thinking about hanging up his gloves. “I like to get beat up. Shucks, there’s nothing else I’m good at. But I’ve got a couple of fights I want to finish. Why not see the contract out and then retire?”

Over the last year, Hunt has repeatedly made headlines in his fight against the use of performance-enhancing-drugs in mixed martial arts. He had his decision loss to Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 last July changed to a no-contest after it was made clear that Lesnar had failed a pair of drug tests and he suffered a loss to Alistair Overeem, who has his own history with PEDs, this past March.

In regards to that, Hunt hasn’t forgotten about Overeem, who he labeled a ‘cheating bum’:

“He’s always going to be a cheating bum to me, regardless of whether he beat me,” Hunt said Saturday at the post-fight presser. “All of his achievements, you don’t know whether they’re done by steroids or not. Sorry, Alistair, you’re a cheat.”

Hunt is currently taking part in a legal battle with the UFC over Lesnar’s failed tests, and he personally feels as if more can be done by the promotion to eliminate PEDs from the sport.

In 2015, the UFC brought in the help of third party testing organization USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), but Hunt believes a stricter financial punishment must be put in place for fighters who test positive for banned substances:

“I think taking away the financial gains to start with,” Hunt said. “People say for me, it’s just a money grab. I think if you take away the financial incentive, then the cheaters will think twice. You take away the money, they wouldn’t do it. It’s just a clause in the contract saying the cheater doesn’t benefit at all. Because right now, it pays to cheat.”

