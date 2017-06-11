Luke Rockhold Eyes Mousasi, Trilogy Bout With Bisping

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has been out of action for just over a year now.

After losing his 185-pound title to Michael Bisping in shocking fashion at UFC 199 last June in California, Rockhold was booked to rematch former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza last November, but he was forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering a knee injury.

Since then, Rockhold has been quite open in voicing his displeasure with the state of the middleweight division and the path that Bisping has taken since winning his title, although it appears as if Rockhold is now ready to step back inside the Octagon.

Recently speaking with TMZ, the ex-champion said that he would be open to fighting No. 4-ranked Gegard Mousasi, while also saying that he’d be ready to step in for either Yoel Romero or Robert Whittaker, who will fight for an interim title at July 8’s UFC 213, if need be:

“Ask Mousasi, that’s what they want. I like it,” Rockhold said. “It’s just a matter of…he’s a man of principle, so I give him some credit, he’s going to wait and see the best offer. Can’t fault a man for that, but I think that’s the fight that makes sense right now.” “I’m training. I’ll be ready. Something happens to Yoel, Whittaker, I’ll be ready to fill in too.”

Rockhold also spoke on Bisping, whom he beat back in 2014, saying that a trilogy bout with “The Count” is also a fight he’d obviously like:

“Is he gonna fight anybody in the division that’s worthwhile? I’m just gonna do my thing, I’m gonna fight when I have to fight. I’m looking for a fight. Of course I want a third fight with Michael.”

Who would you like to see Rockhold meet next?