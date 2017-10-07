Kevin Lee Reacts To Almost Missing Weight At UFC 216 Weigh-Ins

Earlier this week, No. 7-ranked lightweight contender Kevin Lee made headlines when he revealed that he had nearly 20 pounds to cut less than 24 hours prior to when he had to make the 155-pound limit to make his UFC 216 interim title bout against Tony Ferguson official.

More drama arose when Lee had yet to show up to the early morning weigh-ins with just minutes remaining. He did, in fact, end up arriving, but he initially weighed in at 156 pounds, one pound over the limit for a championship bout. After being cleared by doctors and being given an hour to lose the pound, the “Motown Phenom” hit the championship weight at exactly 154.5 pounds.

It was close, however, and he took to his official Twitter account shortly thereafter to comment on the situation.

Told y’all I ain’t no bitch. #scaredyadidntI — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) October 6, 2017

I’m willing to die bout this shit. I got a title to win tomorrow. Nobody gonna stop me. #25toLife — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) October 6, 2017

Lee is certainly a large lightweight and he has said in the past that he’d like to compete at 165 pounds if that division is ever introduced by the UFC.

But despite the debacle, the fight will go on, and it’s a terrific one.

The outspoken Lee has emerged as a legitimate threat in the lightweight division over the last few years, winning five-straight bouts, and nine of his last 10. Ferguson, on the other hand, is ranked No. 2 in the division, and he’s won an incredible nine straight while establishing himself as one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster.

How do you see the fight playing out, and do you expect the weight cut to affect on Lee’s performance?