Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway Confirmed For UFC 212

UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that featherweight champion Jose Aldo would next defend his title against surging interim champion Max Holloway, but he wasn’t sure of the date that the fight would take place.

According to a report from UFC.com, however, the fight is set to headline UFC 212 on June 3, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

After losing his title via 13 second knockout to lightweight champion Conor McGregor at Dec. 2015’s UFC 194, Aldo recently got back to his winning ways with a unanimous decision victory over Frankie Edgar at last July’s UFC 200, which made him the interim 145-pound champion. He was then promoted to undisputed champion when McGregor was stripped of his featherweight strap.

Holloway, on the other hand, has been on a tear ever since dropping a decision to McGregor in 2013. “Blessed” has won an incredible 10 straight and is coming off of a dominant stoppage victory over former 155-pound king Anthony Pettis at Dec. 2016’s UFC 206, which made him the current interim titleholder.

Who do you expect to come out on top when Aldo and Holloway fight in a title unification bout at UFC 212?