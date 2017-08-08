Jon Jones Thinks There Could Be Cormier Trilogy Fight

In the main event of UFC 214 (July 29, 2017), which took place live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, Jon Jones scored an impressive third round stoppage victory over Daniel Cormier, reclaiming the light heavyweight title and seemingly ending their bitter rival.

After UFC 214, Jones now holds two victories over Cormier, but in a recent interview with MMAJunkie, “Bones” said ‘there could be a Jones-Cormier 3”:

“I think Daniel is proud of himself for what he’s been able to accomplish. He should have his head high,” Jones said. “At this point, I don’t think it’s much of a debate where he stands in this sport when it comes to me and him. I think it’s a closed chapter. With that being said, I do think he has every right to be proud of his career, and his career’s not over yet.” “We never know. There could be a Jones-Cormier 3,” he continued. “I know that’s a strong possibility. I know he’s going to be a very hard guy to beat for these other guys. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if I saw him again maybe a year or two from now.”

On the surface, it seems rather unlikely for Jones and Cormier to meet in the Octagon again, but given the scarcity of the light heavyweight division, it could be a possibility down the road.

After the fight, Jones showed nothing but respect to Cormier despite their deep rivalry, and he’s continued to do so in the weeks after the bout. The champion also commented on the fact that “DC” was interviewed inside the Octagon by Joe Rogan after the fight, which some feel shouldn’t have happened:

“I think it is unfair for ‘D.C.’ to be interviewed, but Joe Rogan apologized for it, and his explanation made great sense. He was caught up in the moment, which we all were.” Jones said. “I think it’s unfair for Daniel to be interviewed, but at the same time it is fair to the fans. It is fair to see just the raw emotion that goes into it. This fight has been two years in the making, and people want to hear from Daniel.” “Even if he’s fresh off a knockout they just want to see how he feels and where he was at. The UFC slogan is ‘as real as it gets.’ It was a very real moment, a moment that I appreciated and I’m sure all the fans appreciated, even though it probably wasn’t the best moment for Daniel.”

What do you make of Jones’ comments?