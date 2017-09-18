Joe Rogan Doesn’t Believe Conor McGregor Is Done With Boxing

The second biggest boxing bout of the year took place over the weekend when Canelo Alvarez finally fought Gennady Golovkin after years of build up. In previous years, this would have been seen as the biggest boxing bout of the years.

However, it is not due to the fact that it took place in the same year as the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super fight. Despite the fact that the super fight took place almost a month ago, “The Money Fight” still casts a shadow over every other combat sports event in the world.

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently hosted a fight companion on the most recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience for the boxing bout and UFC Fight Night 116 on Saturday night.

During the podcast, Rogan suggested that McGregor has a future in professional boxing, possibly even a rematch with Mayweather.

“He’s f**king Floyd Mayweather,” said Rogan (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “He’s one of if not the best boxer ever and Conor did catch him with a couple of things. . . They should [rematch]. Why not? I think Conor would have to beat somebody good in a boxing match and he would also have to have a real training camp.”

As seen in his fight with the boxing legend, McGregor not only lived up to the hype but did better than many fans, fighters, and analysts thought that he would do as he won a few early rounds of the fight before he was stopped by strikes in the tenth round.

The ability to draw big PPV numbers makes McGregor an enticing proposition for any professional boxer. It could even lead to a fight with Alvarez who is the biggest draw in boxing at the moment. Rogan thinks it’s a possibility and one that would get McGregor back into the ring.