Joe Duffy On McGregor vs. Mayweather: There’s Always A Puncher’s Chance

Conor McGregor has a puncher’s chance against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

At least that’s what UFC lightweight Joe Duffy thinks. Duffy comes off of a unanimous decision win at UFC London this past weekend (Sat. March 18, 2017), having completed his UFC contract and will now head into free agency.

The Irishman was the last man to defeat UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor outside the promotion when he submitted ‘The Notorious One’ just over 30 seconds into the first round of their meeting. McGregor is now embroiled in talks for a possible boxing super fight against arguably the best of all time, Floyd Mayweather.

Duffy was recently a guest on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour to discuss the possible boxing bout, and believes that McGregor, as anyone always does in combat sports, has a puncher’s chance (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“I think in combat sports, there’s always a puncher’s chance,” Duffy said. “In MMA, boxing, there’s always that puncher’s chance.”

When it comes to professional boxing Duffy knows a thing or two, having racked up an undefeated record in the sport himself of 7-0. He then returned to mixed martial arts (MMA) and embarked on a four-fight win streak which let him to the UFC, before having his streak snapped by Dustin Poirier in January.

Weighing in the experience factor in the sport between McGregor and Mayweather, Duffy believes ‘Money’s’ extensive resume will be too much for ‘Notorious’ to overcome: