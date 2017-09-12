Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas Set For UFC 217

The UFC has added another title fight to the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) card. The promotion announced on Tuesday morning that Joanna Jedrzejczyk would defend the women’s strawweight title against Rose Namajunas.

This marks the third title bout that will be featured on the card. It’s clear that the UFC is stacking card just like they did last November for the UFC 205 card.

Jedrzejczyk (14-0) will be attempting to make history in this fight as if she wins at the event then she will tie former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s record of consecutive title defenses (six) after victories over several title contenders such as Jessica Andrade, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Claudia Gadelha, Valerie Letourneau and Jessica Penne.

On the flip side, Namajunas (6-3) has made her name known in the division since joining the promotion after competing on The Ultimate Fighter 20 in 2014. During the taping of that reality show, UFC President Dana White thought that she was the ‘next Ronda Rousey.’ She earned the title shot after going 4-1 in her next five fights with her latest win coming by a second-round submission win over Michelle Waterson.

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for the UFC middleweight title will headline this event while Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title is expected to serve as the co-main event.

The UFC will be adding more bouts to this card, and it will likely be stacked. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card:

Champ Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre – for middleweight title

Champ Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for bantamweight title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas – for strawweight title

Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal

Paulo Borrachinha vs. Johny Hendricks

Curtis Blaydes vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

Ricardo Ramos vs. Aiemann Zahabi