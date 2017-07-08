Jesse Taylor vs. Dhiego Lima Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of tonight’s Ultimate Fighter Season 25 Finale (TUF 25 Finale), Jesse Taylor and Dhiego Lima went head-to-head to determine who would walk away with a UFC contract and the moniker of The Ultimate Fighter.

Taylor came into the fight having lost three of his last five fights, while Lima was sitting in the exact position. After their successful runs on The Ultimate Fighter, however, they got the opportunity to revitalize their careers and pounce on their second shot at the UFC.

Right out of the gate Taylor imposed his will on Lima with his wrestling, establishing dominant position and throwing up multiple submission attempts. After the conclusion of the first round, Lima shockingly opened up the second with a shot that dropped Taylor, however, it was Taylor who ended up in dominant position after a brief scramble.

Taylor was able to take Lima’s back and lock in a deep rear-naked choke, forcing Lima to tap and earning Taylor his first ever win under the UFC banner. You can check out the full fight video highlights here: