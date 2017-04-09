Gegard Mousasi Stops Chris Weidman In Controversial Finish

Gegard Mousasi (42-6-2) defeated Chris Weidman (13-3) and a ton of controversy followed.

Weidman, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, took on Mousasi in the co-main event of UFC 210. Mousasi, who is a former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion, looked to secure the biggest win in his run under the UFC banner.

Mousasi grazed Weidman with a right hand. Weidman connected with a jab. “All-American” had his head kick caught, but avoided danger. He went for a single leg takedown and got it. Weidman looked for a choke, but Mousasi thwarted it and stood back up. A leg kick found the mark for an off balanced Weidman. He took “The Dreamcatcher” down again.

Weidman pressed his opponent against the fence, but the two broke off. Weidman landed a right hand. As Mousasi was moving forward, Weidman went for another takedown. “The Dreamcatcher” stuffed it. The round ended with Weidman in top control off a slip.

A high kick from Weidman was blocked. A jab landed for Mousasi and he had relentless pressure. He then went for a takedown of his own. Weidman stuffed it and dumped Mousasi to the canvas. He moved to full mount. Mousasi gave up his back. The two scrambled and stood back up.

Time was called, Mousasi landed what looked to be an illegal knee to the head. Color commentator Joe Rogan pointed out that the second knee strike may have been legal because Weidman’s hands were up just before Mousasi landed a knee. Referee Dan Miragliotta recognized it as a legal knee, but there is no replay in New York and Weidman shouldn’t be given five minutes. Despite that, the doctors were inside the Octagon.

Ultimately, the fight was stopped and Mousasi was declared the winner by technical knockout.

Final Result: Gegard Mousasi def. Chris Weidman via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) – R2, 3:13