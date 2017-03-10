Floyd Mayweather Gets Explicit With Latest Callout Of ‘Punk B*tch’ McGregor

Mayweather seems to be getting fed up with talks of a potential boxing match with Conor McGregor.

During a recent appearance ‘Money’ called out ‘The Notorious One’ by telling him to ‘sign the paper’ so they can settle their differences inside the squared circle once and for all. Mayweather then told FightHype yesterday (Thurs. March 9, 2017) that he believes the Irish lightweight champ doesn’t really want to fight; and if he did he’d sign the contract (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I think that, a lot of times with competitors and athletes and fighters, we can ask for certain things that we really don’t want. I want to fight, I want to fight. There’s a lot of barking but there’s no biting. When you talk about biting, sign the contract. Don’t talk the s**t. If you really want to fight, sign the contract and we can make it happen. “So just letting the world know that he’s full of s**t and he don’t really want to fight. ‘Oh, I want to fight, I want to fight, I want to fight. Mayweather’s scared of me.’ Listen, I’m my own boss, so let’s make the fight happen. You talking all that s**t, you acting like you want to fight, I don’t think you really want to fight. Sign the contract, let’s make it happen.”

Mayweather then doubled down on his previous statements that he is the ‘A side’ when it comes to negotiations between he and McGregor. The undefeated and retired boxing legend stated that ‘Notorious’ should take whatever money is offered to him to make this fight happen, just like he did when he started off on the ‘B side’:

“You belong to the UFC and you don’t own anything. Don’t bid yourself out. Just make the fight happen. Just like when I went out and I competed, at one particular time, I had to be the B side. I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain. When they brought the money to the table, I took it, kicked a**, and became the A side. Now I’m the A side, come kick my a** and you become the A side. . . “At one particular time, I was the B side. When they made me an offer, I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain, I took the offer and went out there and fought and became the A side. When I became the A side, I demanded what I wanted. He cannot demand anything because he’s not in a position to demand anything. If we offer you, or your team offers you, a certain amount of money – I don’t know what it is – take it.”

Regardless of whether or not the fight ever comes to fruition Mayweather knows he will continue to live a lavish lifestyle, and concluded by calling the 155-pound UFC champ a ‘little b**ch’:

“With or without Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather is still going to get seven figures every month for the rest of his life and still live a lavish life,” said Mayweather. “Conor McGregor, stop blowing smoke up peoples’ a****, you little b**ch. If you want to fight, let’s make it happen you punk.”

You can check out Mayweather’s comments here: