The UFC closed out 2016 with a massive card last night (Dec. 30, 2016), as UFC 207 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Not only was it the year’s last card, but UFC 207 also represented one of the year’s most monumental cards.

The main event featured a bantamweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and returning ex-champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey. The co-main event also played host to a 135-pound title fight, as Dominick Cruz squared off with Cody “No Love” Garbrandt.

The event provided fight fans with exciting fights, but also gave fans new insights and answers to questions that had been lingering.

Let’s take a look at the five biggest takeaways from UFC 207:

TJ Dillashaw Is The No. 1 Bantamweight Contender

The bantamweight title picture was indeed mixed up last night and while a certain former champion whom we will discuss later on may receive an immediate rematch, we learned that ex-titleholder TJ Dillashaw is the division’s No. 1-contender.

Dillashaw took on red-hot No. 2-ranked John Lineker on the main card of last night’s event and scored a dominant decision victory. The hard hitting Lineker had been riding a four fight win streak, but Dillashaw was able to beat him soundly, making it look easy in the process.

The ex-champion also scored a similar type of victory over another top contender in Raphael Assuncao last July, giving him two straight victories since losing the title to Dominick Cruz last January. Dillashaw has now knocked off two dangerous contenders in a row and he should receive the next shot at gold.