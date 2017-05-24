Derrick Lewis Goes Off On ‘Overhyped’ Francis Ngannou

A few months ago, it appeared that the two of the fastest rising contenders in the UFC heavyweight division were going to fight each other. The fighters and the fans wanted it. Those two fighters are Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou. It still remains when and where the fight could take place. If it were up to Lewis, who has been on a roll as of late, he would fight the up and coming prospect after he fights former UFC heavyweight title contender Mark Hunt at UFC Fight Night 110 on June 11, 2017, at the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

As to why Lewis wants this fight so badly, it’s simple. He is tired of hearing Ngannou talking trash about him. Lewis recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, and during the interview, he declared that he would like to silence the “overhyped” heavyweight once and for all.

“Francis, that guy is real ignorant, don’t even worry about that guy. I would love to fight him after this fight because he’s been talking a lot of shit anyway, like he’s the shit. Fuck that guy. I will fight his ass after I fight Mark Hunt. I wanted to fight him before this fight. He’s over there talking about I’m too slow and this and that. I’m going to bang his ass out. He is overhyped. I’m still prettier than him anyway. Forget that African booty scratcher, ain’t worried about him.”

Lewis is currently on a six fight winning streak inside the world famous Octagon. He is not just dominating folks for three rounds, he is finishing them and in a devastating way. Five of those six wins come by the way of knockout. On the flip side, Ngannou is on a five fight winning streak under the UFC banner. All of them coming by knockout.

Before the UFC books these two hard hitting fighters against each other, Lewis is preparing for one of his toughest challenges to date against Hunt. Should Lewis beat Hunt at the upcoming event, don’t be surprised to see the UFC book Lewis and Ngannou against each other shortly after that.