Derrick Lewis Continues Vicious Trolling Of Travis Browne

Derrick Lewis made a number of unique headlines in the moments and hours after his knockout win over Travis Browne in the main event of last Sunday’s (February 19, 2017) UFC Fight Night 105 from Halifax, and he’s apparently not stopping there.

Lewis was quick to call out Browne’s star girlfriend Ronda Rousey in his post-fight interview, and gave “Hapa’s” clearly punishing body kicks little credit by attributing their damage to nearly having to ‘crap in the cage’ instead.

‘The Black Beast’ then built up the growing mountain of trash talk further after the fight, where he was seemingly allowed to keep hitting an unconsious Browne long after he was finished, by saying he was happy that referee Mario Yamasaki had allowed the fight to go on too long.

But Lewis isn’t stopping there. The rising heavyweight slugger continued his trolling of Browne by posting this vicious meme on his Instagram page last night:

A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Ouch. It seems Lewis isn’t letting up on Browne after a heavy amount of pre-fight build-up revealed that Lewis thought the Hawaiian heavyweight was most definitely a wife beater as he had been accused, even though he was never charged and cleared after a formal investigation.

Regardless, Browne got his fifth loss in seven fights, and with most calling for “Hapa” to either run far away from Edmond Tarverdyan or retire, “The Black Beast” has no problem adding a bit of insult to the beaten-down Browne and his similarly positioned lover.

Is it deserved, or should Lewis pump his brakes a little bit?