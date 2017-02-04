Demetrious Johnson Open To Fighting Cody Garbrandt

Dominant UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson has come dangerously close to cleaning out the 125-pound division, as he’s unbeaten at the weight, having defended his title an impressive nine consecutive times.

Due to his vast success at flyweight, Johnson has been linked to multiple super fights, as some have suggested he move back up to 135-pounds to further test himself.

Recently speaking on the matter, “Mighty Mouse” said that he’d fight bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt if the money was right, although his focus currently lies on breaking Anderson Silva’s title defense record, which he is one defense shy of:

All About The Money

“Yeah definitely, if the money’s right,” Johnson told NESN when asked about a potential bout with ‘No Love’. “It’s always about the money aspect of it, you know. I need to have an incentive to go up and do it, you know. When you look at the best athletes around the world – a good example is Usain Bolt – he runs the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash every single year at the Olympics, and he breaks his own record, but no one ever tells him, ‘Why don’t you run a 400? Why don’t you run a mile? I mean, you’re fast.’ Because he’s always focused on his craft, which is trying to beat his record, and that’s why I’m trying to do. I’m trying to beat my record. I’m trying to always improve myself, better myself and trying to beat Anderson Silva’s record.”

Johnson doesn’t currently have his next fight scheduled, although it will likely be another defense of his flyweight title.

Would you like to see “Mighty Mouse” eventually move up for a blockbuster fight?