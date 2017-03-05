David Teymur Shuts Out Lando Vannata On Scorecards

Lando Vannata (9-2) was unable to find an answer for the pressure of David Teymur (6-1).

Vannata and Teymur weren’t supposed to be featured in the co-main event of UFC 209 tonight (March 4). That changed when Khabib Nurmagomedov fell ill and was forced out of his interim lightweight title bout with Tony Ferguson.

Vannata was loose and looked relaxed in the early stages of the fight. “Groovy” threw a jumping kick to the body. He went for a kick into a spinning backfist. Vannata caught a kick and threw a right hand. “Groovy” threw a hard cartwheel kick. Vannata dropped Teymur with a right hand. Teymur countered an uppercut with an overhand.

Teymur moved forward and landed a knee to the body. Time was briefly called after Vannata lost his mouthpiece. Vannata landed a spinning back kick to the body. A hard kick to the body landed for Teymur. Vannata scored a takedown, but Teymur defended well and got back to his feet.

Teymur landed a shot, but Vannata ate it and moved forward. Vannata landed a kick to the body to end the opening round.

The second stanza was underway and Teymur had his high kick blocked. A hard right hand landed for Vannata. Teymur moved forward with strikes. Three knees to the body were there for Teymur. A right high kick was countered by a spin kick from “Groovy.” The two traded hard shots.

Blood trickled down the side of Teymur’s face. A hard superman punch landed from Teymur. He scored a takedown, but Vannata got up quickly. A left hand connected for Teymur. Some hard knees to the body landed for Teymur. The round ended shortly after.

The final round began and the two wasted little time exchanging shot. A left knee to the body was there for Teymur. Vannata landed a side kick to the leg. A body kick found the target for Teymur. A high kick was blocked by Vannata. A low kick was there for “Groovy.”

Teymur completed a takedown, but Vannata got back up. Teymur scored his third takedown. Vannata stuffed Teymur’s takedown attempt. A combination connected for Teymur and he scored his fourth takedown even though “Groovy” got up once again. A left hand was there for Teymur. The final horn sounded.

All three judges saw Teymur winning all three rounds.

Final Result: David Teymur def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)