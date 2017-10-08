Dana White: Demetrious Johnson Is The Best, Man

Dana White and UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson haven’t always been on the best of terms, but after last night (Oct. 7, 2017), White certainly recognizes “Mighty Mouse’s” greatness.

Taking on Ray Borg in the co-main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Johnson successfully defended his 125-pound title for the eleventh consecutive time, breaking Anderson Silva’s record for the most consecutive title defenses made by a UFC champion. Not only did Johnson break the record, but he did it in emphatic fashion, finishing Borg in the fifth round with a slick flying arm bar submission.

After the event, White said that Johnson is ‘the best, man’:

“You guys know what a crazy jiu-jitsu guy Joe Rogan is — Rogan was up in the ring, he goes, ‘I’ve never even seen that in a jiu-jitsu match,’” White said at the UFC 216 post-fight press conference (Via MMAFighting.com). “He goes, ‘It’s crazy, this guy’s a freak.’ And it’s true. Demetrious is the best, man. He broke Anderson Silva’s record and did it in spectacular fashion. And I feel like I disrespected Ray Borg a little bit with the whole T.J. Dillashaw (thing). That kid came to fight. He came to fight, he didn’t want to tap to that armbar. I don’t know if you guys talked to him yet, his arm can’t be feeling too good, but (he’s) a stud and I meant no disrespect.”

In regards to TJ Dillashaw, the UFC did indeed want to book a bout between Johnson and the former 135-pound champion this past summer, but “Mighty Mouse” expressed more interest in taking on a flyweight contender, which played a part in the divide between him and the UFC.

Fans have also criticized Johnson for not accepting the fight with Dillashaw, but White feels as if Johnson’s star power may slowly and finally be growing:

“I felt like tonight, the crowd was chanting his name, and I think people are coming around,” White said. “That’s the thing. Sometimes it takes longer for some people. Crazy to think, but people didn’t love Chuck Liddell at one time either. They didn’t hate him; they just didn’t care. And then Chuck became a massive superstar for us. And Anderson Silva … he kicked Vitor (Belfort) in the face and exploded.”

At the end of the day, White said that “Mighty Mouse” is ‘definitely’ the best fighter of all-time:

“Definitely,” White said. “He’s the man. He broke Anderson Silva’s record, and it almost seems like in that last round he knew he was going to do it and he knew how he was going to do it. It was pretty impressive. I don’t know if I just said this or not, I’m tired, but (Johnson’s head coach) Matt Hume, we were talking about how awesome it was and he goes, ‘He does it in the gym all the time.’ “That’s like his move. He does that all the time. It’s crazy.”

Where do you rank Johnson amongst the all-time greats after last night’s performance?