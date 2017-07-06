Cyborg Wants Title Fight With Holly Holm Post-UFC 214

Cris Cyborg is finally getting her shot at UFC gold this month (Sat. July 29, 2017).

The former Invicta FC featherweight champion is set to compete on one of the most stacked cards of the year at UFC 214 from Anaheim, California, as she takes on Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger for the vacant 145-pound strap. The fight card will feature three title bouts, the first being the featherweight title match between Cyborg and Evinger, then Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title against Demian Maia, and the light heavyweight championship match between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

Cyborg recently joined The MMA Hour to talk about her upcoming match-up against Evinger and what potential match-ups she’d like to see as champion. The Brazilian knockout artist noted that she’d love to step into the Octagon against former women’s bantamweight champ Holly Holm in her first title defense (quotes via MMA Mania):