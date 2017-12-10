Brian Ortega Submits Cub Swanson In UFC Fresno Headliner

Cub Swanson fought tough, but couldn’t escape Brian Ortega’s choke.

Swanson opened up with a leg kick. He connected with another. Ortega fired away and Swanson had no issue throwing leather in return. Another leg kick was there for Swanson. A body punch was there for Swanson. He pressed forward, but Ortega didn’t allow the strikes to land. A push kick was there for Ortega. Ortega locked in a choke standing. They rolled on the ground. Swanson survived the round.

The second round was underway and Swanson landed a leg kick.. A high kick from Ortega was blocked. Swanson was certainly the more active striker. Ortega pushed his opponent against the fence. An uppercut inside the clinch landed for Swanson. Ortega went for the standing guillotine. He forced the tap.

Final Result: Brian Ortega def. Cub Swanson via submission (guillotine choke) – R2, 3:22