Cub Swanson Makes Case For Why He, Not Frankie Edgar, Should Get Next Title Shot

Now that Max Holloway is the UFC’s undisputed, featherweight champ, there’s already buzz about how a fight with Frankie Edgar would unfold. But, it’s clear that Cub Swanson isn’t going to sit on the sidelines, and not make a case for why he should battle the champ next.

Holloway unified the 145 titles on Saturday night at UFC 212, by stopping the legendary Jose Aldo in round three. Since Edgar is currently ranked #2 in the division, and because he and Holloway have never scrapped, the consensus seems to be that the former lightweight champ will get a title shot. Holloway holds a submission win over Swanson, which went down in 2015.

Well, during the post-UFC 212 show on FOX Sports 1, Swanson argued that he should be next in line for a title shot. Here is some of what the perennial contender had to say (quote via MMA Junkie):

“The only thing is (Edgar has) had how many title fights? How many chances?” Swanson said. “My whole career – I’ve been with the company 11 years now – I’ve never fought for a title. I’ve been right there. I’ve had it promised. I’ve had it taken away. I think it’s the most exciting fight and it makes the most sense.” I don’t think I fought very good; he was the better man that night,” Swanson added, while reflecting on his loss to Holloway. “I had a couple injuries in the fight that just made me tank. He beat me up good. I went back to the drawing board. I’ve come back stronger. I’ve proved that. I think I deserve another shot, and I think it’s the most exciting fight you can make right now.”

Now, there’s no doubt that it would be nice to see Swanson fight for the title. After all, the 33 year-old has been in the title shot mix for years, and the only men who have defeated him since 2011 are Holloway and Edgar. There’s also no denying that a rematch with Holloway would likely offer a ton of entertaining action.

But, although Edgar has two losses to Aldo, he is coming off a ridiculously, impressive win over Yair Rodriguez. In addition, since he’s the former lightweight champ, the possibility of him winning a second title is a storyline the UFC can run with. At the end of the day, that storyline could very well win out for Edgar.

What do you think? Should the next title shot at 145 go to Edgar or Swanson?