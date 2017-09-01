CSAC Exec: Jones’ Failed Test ‘Doesn’t Make Any Sense’

Last month, it was revealed that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had failed a drug test prior to his rematch with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, which ended in a third-round knockout victory for “Bones’.

Jones, who tested positive for a steroid, had passed previous tests, however, which is why the situation ‘doesn’t make any sense’ to Andy Foster, an executive with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC):

“This entire situation doesn’t make any sense to me,” Foster told MMAJunkie, “It just doesn’t. We’ve got to figure this out because this is just crazy. We’re going to get to the bottom of it.” “If you’re doing a steroid panel, then this drug is going to show up every time. The fact that it didn’t show up on (July 6 and 7) when he was tested before, that’s an indication that he was not on that drug at that time.”

Jones has had his fair share of issues in the past, but Foster feels as if this situation may be a bit different, which is why he’d like to take a deeper look into it before judging Jones:

“I know he’s already been extremely careless once in his career … but none of this makes any sense. That’s why I think it’s very important that we vet this and look at all the available evidence before we jump to conclusions and hang this guy out to dry.”

Prior to UFC 214, Jones served out a year-long suspension after he failed a drug test prior to UFC 200. Because of that, he could receive a much more serious punishment if he’s once again found guilty this time around.