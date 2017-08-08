Cris Cyborg Targeting Fight With Holly Holm At UFC 219

Late last month, Cris Cyborg finally had a UFC title wrapped around her waist.

For years, the Brazilian has been considered to be one of the very best female fighters on the planet, and at UFC 214 (July 29, 2017), she became the undisputed UFC women’s featherweight champion with a third round stoppage victory over the tough Tonya Evinger.

Now, Cyborg has her sights set on her first title defense, and she’d like that to take place at UFC 219, which is set for Dec. 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada, against ex-bantamweight champion Holly Holm:

Holm famously knocked out Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in Nov. 2015 to become the UFC 135-pound champion, but she then went on to lose three straight bouts to the likes of Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie. The loss to de Randamie came in the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight at UFC 208 earlier this year.

Prior to her victory over Evinger, Cyborg had scored back-to-back stoppage victories over Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg in 140-pound catchweight bouts.

Are you interested in seeing Cyborg and Holm face off?