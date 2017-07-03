Creepy UFC Fan Offers $15K For Justine Kish’s Soiled Shorts

Justine Kish just wants to forget her short soiling incident during her fight with Felice Herrig, but one creepy UFC fan wants to immortalize that moment forever.

Kish revealed the absurd offer she received for her soiled fight shorts; check out what she had to say below:

“The most lucrative (offer) was, ‘hey, I would like to buy whatever kind of winnings you lost, I would like to buy your shorts for that same amount to hang them up and blah, blah blah in my man cave.’ I was like, this is disgusting. There are some really disgusting people out there. And so they offered me $15,000 for my shorts. Some man that wanted a man cave with my shorts – he has like a UFC (shrine). He gave me his name, his email address, all these things. I really don’t want to give too much details, but that was the most lucrative offer and I’m not gonna… I mean, I don’t… I mean, why? I mean, people are saying, ‘send them over, just go do it.’ I’m like, oh, alright. Well I’ll give him my information, but I don’t see how this is actually real.”

Kish infamously lost control of her bowels just prior to being choked out by Herrig in the third round.

She is in good company, however, with former UFC champ Tim Sylvia and contender Yoel Romero, who have soiled themselves mid-fight.

But we doubt anyone is offering any money for those fight shorts.

The person making that $15,000 offer was apparently looking for a new addition to his man cave, which doesn’t really explain why he wants soiled shorts in his possession.

