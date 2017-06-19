Conor McGregor’s Training Partner Says He Won’t Retire After Boxing Match

The most talked about topic over the last year has been the crossover fight that will see boxing legend Floyd Mayweather taking on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Now, the date is set (August 26th) and everyone can look forward to it.

The fight, which both has haters and supporters, is currently being projected to break the pay-per-view record for sales, surpassing Mayweather’s fight with Manny Pacquiao which pulled in an estimated 4.4 million buys. It won’t be an easy task, but a task that is doable. Although this will be a mega payday for McGregor, there is some concern about his future in the UFC.

The discussion has been based in part on previous statements by McGregor as well as pure speculation, that McGregor will walk away from the fight game after this boxing match. If he does, then the UFC is going to hurt big time as McGregor is their top draw. According to UFC President Dana White, he isn’t worried about it because he’s “pretty confident” McGregor will return to defend his title later this year.

McGregor’s good friend and training partner, Dillon Danis, recently did an interview with TMZ Sports and during the interview, he stated that he thinks that McGregor will have plenty of options after August. He also thinks that McGregor won’t be retiring from MMA because the sport is his passion.

“He can do what he wants. He’s the one that they’re all trying to get a fight with, in boxing and in MMA. So he has his options. MMA is his passion so I would think he’d go back to that but he has the option. . . At the end of the day, we’re all competitors. But whatever he wants to do, he has options.”

Danis, who recently signed a deal with Bellator MMA, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and former world champion at the brown belt level. However, his skills won’t help McGregor for this training camp as he has no striking experience. Danis is confident not only in McGregor’s ability to compete with a great boxer but to dominate him.