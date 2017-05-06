Conor McGregor & Dee Devlin Welcome Son Conor Jr. Into The World

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor announced he planned to take the beginning of 2017 off to welcome his first child into the world after winning the 155-pound title from Eddie Alvarez at November 2016’s UFC 205, and that has now become a reality.

McGregor and longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin reportedly welcomed baby boy Conor Jack McGregor Jr. to the world according to McGregor’s father father Tony in a report to The Irish Mirror:

“There’s great news for the McGregors and the Devlins. Baby Conor Jack McGregor was delivered last night at 8pm in the Coombe Hospital. “He came in at 8 pounds 14 ounces. The whole family are absolutely delighted.”

It’s great news for the two respective families involved, but it could cause some headaches for future generations of the fight game if Conor Jr. is anything like his brash trash-talking father.

Now that “The Notorious” has become a father for the first time, the fight world may finally find out what his next move is as he continues to chase a lucrative boing match with Floyd Mayweather, a bout which talks about have cooled in recent weeks.

He’ll always have a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz, and basically the collective whole of three UFC divisions are angling to get a fight with the UFC’s biggest golden ticket. For now, however, McGregor will sit back and welcome his first born into the world.